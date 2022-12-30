Read full article on original website
Jason Kidd Admits That The Dallas Mavericks Are Too Reliant On Luka Doncic To Win Games
Kidd didn't mince his words when he said the team was demanding too much from the 23-year-old.
Luka Doncic Joins Michael Jordan And LeBron James On Elite List Of Players With More Than Three 50-Point Games Before 25
Doncic, 23, has been instrumental for the Mavericks and has been single-handedly carrying the team to wins since the start of the season.
How the Memphis Grizzlies unlocked the formula to containing Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Class was in session inside the FedExForum on Saturday night. One of the NBA's hardest formulas to figure out this season has been guarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, but the Memphis Grizzlies may have cracked the code. As Williamson got the ball at the top of the key,...
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
Colin Cowherd Urges LeBron James To Join Luka Doncic On Dallas Mavericks
Colin Cowherd explains why going to the Dallas Mavericks would be a good move for LeBron James.
Only NBA Players With 40 Points And 20 Assists In A Game
Only two NBA players had 40 points and 20 assists in a game.
Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans
An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Luka Doncic responds to Gregg Popovich's pre-game claim with another scoring outburst in Mavericks win over Spurs
“We’re going to hold Luka under 50. Quote it.”. Gregg Popovich jokingly revealed his plan to stop Luka Doncic heading into Saturday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks, falling just short as Doncic continued his ridiculous scoring streak, going off for 51 points in the Mavs' 126-125 win in San Antonio.
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams lead Memphis Grizzlies to win against Sacramento Kings
The second night of a back-to-back without multiple rotational players usually spells doom. The Memphis Grizzlies were presented that challenge against a Sacramento Kings team that is one of three opponents to win inside of FedExForum this season. Memphis protected home court this time in a 118-108 win on Sunday...
Kevin Durant Made NBA History On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made NBA history in Saturday night's game.
Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: From $2 Million As A Rookie To $470 Million In Career NBA Salaries
Stephen Curry will earn over $500 million in his NBA career and he could become the highest-paid player of all time.
College football schedule: Why there are no bowl games on New Year's Day in 2023
College football's bowl season is unrelenting, with a steady stream of games taking place all throughout the holiday season. New Year's Day, though, will offer a brief reprieve. Because for the first time in years, there will be no bowl games on the day the calendar flips. It's an unusual...
Donovan Mitchell's 71-point game, by the numbers: Cavaliers star sets career-high, franchise record in OT win
Donovan Mitchell rewrote the record books with one of the best scoring performances in recent history. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: U.S. and U.K. | All other countries. Mitchell now owns the highest single game score among active players after exploding for a career-high 71...
NBA Power Rankings: New Year's resolutions for all 30 teams, from Celtics and Bucks to Lakers
So far, the 2022-23 NBA season has lived up to the hype. With nearly half of the season in the books, both the Western Conference and Eastern Conference standings are as tight as can be. The title race is as open as it has been in a long time. It feels like history is made almost every night. The MVP race is shaping up to be one of the wildest in recent memory.
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
Ja Morant moves young Grizzlies fan to tears with special sneaker giveaway on New Year's Day
It took Ja Morant less than one day in 2023 to make the entire year of a young Grizzlies fan. After scoring 35 points in Memphis' New Year's Day victory over Sacramento, Morant autographed the game-worn sneakers off of his feet and gifted them to a young fan holding a sign that read, "Ready to JAM out in my JA 1's #Summer2023," a reference to Morant's forthcoming signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 1.
What channel is USC vs. Tulane on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Cotton Bowl
Willie Fritz guided Tulane to its best season since 1998, winning the AAC and earning a spot in a New Year's Six bowl. The Green Wave just have one more challenge to get through: Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and USC in the Cotton Bowl. Williams beat every team on...
