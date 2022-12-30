ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Related
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans

An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
NBA Power Rankings: New Year's resolutions for all 30 teams, from Celtics and Bucks to Lakers

So far, the 2022-23 NBA season has lived up to the hype. With nearly half of the season in the books, both the Western Conference and Eastern Conference standings are as tight as can be. The title race is as open as it has been in a long time. It feels like history is made almost every night. The MVP race is shaping up to be one of the wildest in recent memory.
Ja Morant moves young Grizzlies fan to tears with special sneaker giveaway on New Year's Day

It took Ja Morant less than one day in 2023 to make the entire year of a young Grizzlies fan. After scoring 35 points in Memphis' New Year's Day victory over Sacramento, Morant autographed the game-worn sneakers off of his feet and gifted them to a young fan holding a sign that read, "Ready to JAM out in my JA 1's #Summer2023," a reference to Morant's forthcoming signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 1.
