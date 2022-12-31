ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Utd strikers since Robin van Persie: Where does Cristiano Ronaldo rank in list of centre-forward signings?

By Joe Wright
 4 days ago
When does the January winter transfer window close in 2023? Deadline Day date and time

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo watched his first game as a Liverpool player when he was at Anfield to see his new club beat Leicester City on December 30. The 2022 FIFA World Cup star has become one of the first major arrivals of the winter transfer window in the Premier League, and more major manoeuvres can be expected by clubs around the world as the race ramps up to make signings before the deadline.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea result: 10 things you need to know as Blues drop points in Premier League

THE CITY GROUND, NOTTINGHAM — Chelsea kicked off 2023 with more dropped points, as relegation-battling Nottingham Forest came from behind to draw on New Year’s Day. As is often the case, Forest began the game well, looking up for the fight and with their dynamic front trio — powered by the returning Morgan Gibbs-White — able to cause Chelsea’s back-four problems. But, also as is to be expected by now, the Reds conceded an avoidable goal after the quarter-hour.
Jurgen Klopp compares referees to 'microwaves' after Liverpool's costly Premier League loss to Brentford

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated by the match officials after seeing his side beaten 3-1 by Brentford in the Premier League. WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Brentford on Monday in an eventful game at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees saw two goals chalked off in the first half, while Darwin Nunez also had an effort disallowed. Klopp felt Brentford's third goal should have been ruled out as well, after Bryan Mbeumo brushed off Ibrahima Konate before scoring, and revealed his frustrations after the final whistle.
How many times have Arsenal won Premier League? List of EPL titles in Gunners history

Arsenal sit atop the Premier League table as the calendar turns to 2023, and a Premier League crown appears on the horizon. There's plenty more work to be done before the title is secure, and Manchester City will be salivating with every slip the Gunners make. Yet as it stands, there appears to be a clear frontrunner for the eventual trophy winners.
Will Liverpool sign more players in January? Jurgen Klopp provides transfer update

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Cody Gakpo could be Liverpool's last signing of the transfer window, despite links with a host of midfielders. WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo finalised his switch from PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, in a deal that could cost the Reds £44million ($52m), and after seeing the forward appear in the stands to watch his new side's 2-1 win over Leicester, Klopp was asked about the prospect of further January additions at Anfield.
Manchester United left red-faced after including Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 calendar

Manchester United have made a huge blunder by placing ex-attacker Cristiano Ronaldo on the January segment of the 2023 club calendar. WHAT HAPPENED? As is tradition, United released a club calendar for the year with each month featuring a different player. It can be somewhat of a lottery with players being able to move throughout the year. This opens up the possibility of having players feature who leave the club mid-season. United just so happened to place Ronaldo in January, a slightly awkward mix-up since he left the club in November.
Man United vs. Bournemouth live score, updates, highlights from Premier League weekday match

Manchester United will look to cement their position amongst the Premier League top four as they take on relegation candidate Bournemouth at Old Trafford in a midweek battle. The Red Devils sit fourth in the table, two points above slipping Tottenham. They can pull a full five points clear with a victory, potentially pushing above Newcastle into third.

