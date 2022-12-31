Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea result: 10 things you need to know as Blues drop points in Premier League
THE CITY GROUND, NOTTINGHAM — Chelsea kicked off 2023 with more dropped points, as relegation-battling Nottingham Forest came from behind to draw on New Year’s Day. As is often the case, Forest began the game well, looking up for the fight and with their dynamic front trio — powered by the returning Morgan Gibbs-White — able to cause Chelsea’s back-four problems. But, also as is to be expected by now, the Reds conceded an avoidable goal after the quarter-hour.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr in Saudi Pro league
Following his high profile departure from Manchester United before the 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has now signed for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. Inking a contract that is set to run for two and a half years, Ronaldo will reportedly make up to €200m per year (£172m/$211m) with the Middle Eastern outfit, an amount that makes him the highest-paid football on the planet.
ng-sportingnews.com
How many times have Arsenal won Premier League? List of EPL titles in Gunners history
Arsenal sit atop the Premier League table as the calendar turns to 2023, and a Premier League crown appears on the horizon. There's plenty more work to be done before the title is secure, and Manchester City will be salivating with every slip the Gunners make. Yet as it stands, there appears to be a clear frontrunner for the eventual trophy winners.
ng-sportingnews.com
Man United vs. Bournemouth live score, updates, highlights from Premier League weekday match
Manchester United will look to cement their position amongst the Premier League top four as they take on relegation candidate Bournemouth at Old Trafford in a midweek battle. The Red Devils sit fourth in the table, two points above slipping Tottenham. They can pull a full five points clear with a victory, potentially pushing above Newcastle into third.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jurgen Klopp compares referees to 'microwaves' after Liverpool's costly Premier League loss to Brentford
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated by the match officials after seeing his side beaten 3-1 by Brentford in the Premier League. WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Brentford on Monday in an eventful game at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees saw two goals chalked off in the first half, while Darwin Nunez also had an effort disallowed. Klopp felt Brentford's third goal should have been ruled out as well, after Bryan Mbeumo brushed off Ibrahima Konate before scoring, and revealed his frustrations after the final whistle.
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Liverpool sign more players in January? Jurgen Klopp provides transfer update
Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Cody Gakpo could be Liverpool's last signing of the transfer window, despite links with a host of midfielders. WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo finalised his switch from PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, in a deal that could cost the Reds £44million ($52m), and after seeing the forward appear in the stands to watch his new side's 2-1 win over Leicester, Klopp was asked about the prospect of further January additions at Anfield.
ng-sportingnews.com
Chelsea transfer news: Latest January window updates on winter player signings, loans and deals for 2023
With the Premier League now back underway and 2023 in full swing, teams in the English top flight will make a renewed push towards their season goals. More importantly for some clubs the transfer window is officially open. For Chelsea, an inconsistent first part of the campaign leaves the London...
ng-sportingnews.com
Manchester United left red-faced after including Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 calendar
Manchester United have made a huge blunder by placing ex-attacker Cristiano Ronaldo on the January segment of the 2023 club calendar. WHAT HAPPENED? As is tradition, United released a club calendar for the year with each month featuring a different player. It can be somewhat of a lottery with players being able to move throughout the year. This opens up the possibility of having players feature who leave the club mid-season. United just so happened to place Ronaldo in January, a slightly awkward mix-up since he left the club in November.
ng-sportingnews.com
Canada vs. Slovakia final score, results: Connor Bedard's heroics send defending World Juniors champs to semifinals
Connor Bedard has a flare for the dramatic. On the same night that the 2023 draft sensation set three separate Canadian World Juniors records, Bedard sent Canada to the semifinals of the 2023 tournament with an overtime winner vs. Slovakia. After the Slovaks battled back from a couple of two-goal...
ng-sportingnews.com
Pat Cummins hints at Ashton Agar recall for Sydney Test as vital India tour looms
Australian captain Pat Cummins has refused to name the final XI for the third Test against South Africa - but the skipper has dropped a major hint regarding the bowling attack. After taking a 2-0 lead and wrapping up the series in Melbourne, the hosts will look to make it...
ng-sportingnews.com
David Warner joins Fox Cricket commentary team following broadcast rights extension
David Warner is set to join the Fox Cricket commentary team following the announcement of a mammoth $1.5 billion broadcast rights deal. After months of speculation and negotiations, Cricket Australia announced a seven-year extension with Foxtel and Seven on Tuesday morning in a massive boost for the sport. Warner has...
ng-sportingnews.com
Alex de Minaur pulls off massive win over Rafael Nadal in United Cup clash
Alex de Minaur has pulled off one of the biggest wins of his career, defeating World No.2 Rafael Nadal on Monday night (AEDT) in Sydney. The 23-year-old has taken a leading role during the early stages of the United Cup due to the absence of Nick Kyrgios, but will be unable to help Australia out of the early stages after Great Britain sealed to spot in Group D.
Comments / 0