Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated by the match officials after seeing his side beaten 3-1 by Brentford in the Premier League. WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Brentford on Monday in an eventful game at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees saw two goals chalked off in the first half, while Darwin Nunez also had an effort disallowed. Klopp felt Brentford's third goal should have been ruled out as well, after Bryan Mbeumo brushed off Ibrahima Konate before scoring, and revealed his frustrations after the final whistle.

1 DAY AGO