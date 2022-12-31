Wolves vs. Man United live score, updates, highlights & lineups as Marcus Rashford is dropped for 'internal disciplinary' reason

Pele has been buried in his final resting place as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sporting hero.The 82-year-old, who died on 29 December, was laid to rest in Santos, the city where he grew up and helped turn into a global capital of football.Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before his black coffin was driven through the streets in a fire engine.Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Pele led Brazil to three World Cup titles.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeralPelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeralPele’s coffin carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers ahead of funeral procession

35 MINUTES AGO