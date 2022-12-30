ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Alun Wyn Jones: Wales lock lined up for Barbarians debut against World XV

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones is being lined up for his Barbarians debut against a World XV on 28 May. Former England coach Eddie Jones will return to Twickenham to lead the Barbarians in a match against a World XV overseen by former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen. World-record cap...
The Independent

Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit facing fitness race ahead of Six Nations

Gloucester boss George Skivington does not expect injured Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit to play for the club again before this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship kicks off.The 21-year-old wing is facing a race against time to be fit for Wales’ Six Nations opener – and first game with Warren Gatland back in charge – against Ireland on February 4.He suffered an ankle injury during Gloucester’s Gallagher Premiership defeat at Leicester on Christmas Eve.And Rees-Zammit is now set to miss domestic and European fixtures against Saracens, Leinster, Bordeaux-Begles and Exeter this month.“He is walking around at the moment, which is good...
BBC

Eddie Poolman: London Irish sign Australian centre

London Irish have signed Australian centre Eddie Poolman from Sydney University. The back has represented the university for the last two years in the New South Wales Shute Shield and won the Sydney Rugby Premiership title last year. "Eddie is a capable player with a lot of potential. He has...
ng-sportingnews.com

Cricket Australia announce long-term broadcast rights extension with Foxtel, Seven

Cricket Australia have announced a long-term broadcast rights deal with Foxtel and Seven, keeping the sport on the two networks until 2031. After months of speculation and negotiations, the parties reached an agreement on Tuesday that will see mass changes to the Australian cricket schedule. The biggest change will see...
atptour.com

Hurkacz Tops Wawrinka, Linette Clinches City Final Spot For Poland

Hubert Hurkacz earned a critical win for Poland against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka and Magda Linette's heroics delivered the crucial third point to book Poland a spot in the Brisbane City Finals at the United Cup. With Hurkacz's win giving Poland a 2-1 lead, Linette held off Jil Teichmann to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to clinch the tie.
Front Office Sports

Cricket Australia Lands $1B Domestic Media Rights Extension

Cricket Australia has secured its next domestic media rights deal. The national governing body for cricket has extended its domestic media rights agreement with pay-TV operator Foxtel and free-to-air TV broadcaster Seven Network in a seven-year deal worth $1 billion. The pact runs from 2024 through the end of the...
ng-sportingnews.com

When does the January winter transfer window close in 2023? Deadline Day date and time

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo watched his first game as a Liverpool player when he was at Anfield to see his new club beat Leicester City on December 30. The 2022 FIFA World Cup star has become one of the first major arrivals of the winter transfer window in the Premier League, and more major manoeuvres can be expected by clubs around the world as the race ramps up to make signings before the deadline.
atptour.com

Martic Overcomes Podoroska To Seal Win For Croatia

Gojo beats Coria as eighth-seeded nation completes 5-0 triumph in Group F tie. Petra Martic notched a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 defeat of Nadia Podoroska on Sunday to give Croatia an unassailable 3-0 lead over Argentina at the United Cup in Perth. The winner of Group F will be decided over the next two days in the third and final tie, as Croatia return to take on France.
The Associated Press

Nervy Pakistan trails by 295 in 2nd test against New Zealand

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel’s last-wicket century stand helped New Zealand take control of the second test against jittery Pakistan on Tuesday. Henry made a career-best unbeaten 68 off 81 balls while Patel also notched his test-best of 35 as they added 104 for the 10th wicket and propelled New Zealand to 449 on Day 2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy