Gloucester boss George Skivington does not expect injured Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit to play for the club again before this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship kicks off.The 21-year-old wing is facing a race against time to be fit for Wales’ Six Nations opener – and first game with Warren Gatland back in charge – against Ireland on February 4.He suffered an ankle injury during Gloucester’s Gallagher Premiership defeat at Leicester on Christmas Eve.And Rees-Zammit is now set to miss domestic and European fixtures against Saracens, Leinster, Bordeaux-Begles and Exeter this month.“He is walking around at the moment, which is good...

6 HOURS AGO