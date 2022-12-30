Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Alun Wyn Jones: Wales lock lined up for Barbarians debut against World XV
Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones is being lined up for his Barbarians debut against a World XV on 28 May. Former England coach Eddie Jones will return to Twickenham to lead the Barbarians in a match against a World XV overseen by former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen. World-record cap...
Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit facing fitness race ahead of Six Nations
Gloucester boss George Skivington does not expect injured Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit to play for the club again before this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship kicks off.The 21-year-old wing is facing a race against time to be fit for Wales’ Six Nations opener – and first game with Warren Gatland back in charge – against Ireland on February 4.He suffered an ankle injury during Gloucester’s Gallagher Premiership defeat at Leicester on Christmas Eve.And Rees-Zammit is now set to miss domestic and European fixtures against Saracens, Leinster, Bordeaux-Begles and Exeter this month.“He is walking around at the moment, which is good...
BBC
Eddie Poolman: London Irish sign Australian centre
London Irish have signed Australian centre Eddie Poolman from Sydney University. The back has represented the university for the last two years in the New South Wales Shute Shield and won the Sydney Rugby Premiership title last year. "Eddie is a capable player with a lot of potential. He has...
ng-sportingnews.com
Pat Cummins hints at Ashton Agar recall for Sydney Test as vital India tour looms
Australian captain Pat Cummins has refused to name the final XI for the third Test against South Africa - but the skipper has dropped a major hint regarding the bowling attack. After taking a 2-0 lead and wrapping up the series in Melbourne, the hosts will look to make it...
ng-sportingnews.com
USA vs. Germany final score, results: Americans dominate to advance to World Juniors semifinals
The United States punched its ticket to the World Juniors semifinals by crushing Germany 11-1 in the quarterfinals. Just months removed from exiting the 2022 World Juniors in the quarterfinals, the Americans left no doubt on Monday afternoon, building a 3-0 lead just minutes into the game and never looking back.
ng-sportingnews.com
Cricket Australia announce long-term broadcast rights extension with Foxtel, Seven
Cricket Australia have announced a long-term broadcast rights deal with Foxtel and Seven, keeping the sport on the two networks until 2031. After months of speculation and negotiations, the parties reached an agreement on Tuesday that will see mass changes to the Australian cricket schedule. The biggest change will see...
atptour.com
Hurkacz Tops Wawrinka, Linette Clinches City Final Spot For Poland
Hubert Hurkacz earned a critical win for Poland against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka and Magda Linette's heroics delivered the crucial third point to book Poland a spot in the Brisbane City Finals at the United Cup. With Hurkacz's win giving Poland a 2-1 lead, Linette held off Jil Teichmann to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to clinch the tie.
Englishman receives gift of tickets to visit sister in Australia after 46 years
An Englishman was moved to tears when he received surprise tickets to visit his sister in Australia after being apart for 46 years.
Cricket Australia Lands $1B Domestic Media Rights Extension
Cricket Australia has secured its next domestic media rights deal. The national governing body for cricket has extended its domestic media rights agreement with pay-TV operator Foxtel and free-to-air TV broadcaster Seven Network in a seven-year deal worth $1 billion. The pact runs from 2024 through the end of the...
How can I watch the FA Cup third round in Australia?
The FA Cup third round is upon us with 32 ties taking place across the weekend. Here's how you can watch these games in Australia.
ng-sportingnews.com
Canada vs. Slovakia final score, results: Connor Bedard's heroics send defending World Juniors champs to semifinals
Connor Bedard has a flare for the dramatic. On the same night that the 2023 draft sensation set three separate Canadian World Juniors records, Bedard sent Canada to the semifinals of the 2023 tournament with an overtime winner vs. Slovakia. After the Slovaks battled back from a couple of two-goal...
Team USA advances in inaugural United Cup
The United States joined Great Britain as the first two teams to move on to the United Cup City Finals.
ng-sportingnews.com
When does the January winter transfer window close in 2023? Deadline Day date and time
Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo watched his first game as a Liverpool player when he was at Anfield to see his new club beat Leicester City on December 30. The 2022 FIFA World Cup star has become one of the first major arrivals of the winter transfer window in the Premier League, and more major manoeuvres can be expected by clubs around the world as the race ramps up to make signings before the deadline.
Jasprit Bumrah added to India squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka
Bumrah has been out of action because of a stress reaction in his back but his recovery has gone satisfactorily, according to the BCCI
atptour.com
Martic Overcomes Podoroska To Seal Win For Croatia
Gojo beats Coria as eighth-seeded nation completes 5-0 triumph in Group F tie. Petra Martic notched a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 defeat of Nadia Podoroska on Sunday to give Croatia an unassailable 3-0 lead over Argentina at the United Cup in Perth. The winner of Group F will be decided over the next two days in the third and final tie, as Croatia return to take on France.
Yardbarker
Kyrgios proven right as Top 100 player leaves his country for the first time as 20-year-old
Back in November, at the tail-end of the 2022 tennis season, walking headline-maker Nick Kyrgios vented his frustration at the ATP schedule, blasting the men's governing body for putting Australians at a disadvantage. Family-man Nick voiced his concern that players from Down Under had to spent so much time away...
Nervy Pakistan trails by 295 in 2nd test against New Zealand
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel’s last-wicket century stand helped New Zealand take control of the second test against jittery Pakistan on Tuesday. Henry made a career-best unbeaten 68 off 81 balls while Patel also notched his test-best of 35 as they added 104 for the 10th wicket and propelled New Zealand to 449 on Day 2.
Comments / 0