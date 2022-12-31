Fire tears through vacant Escondido business

Fire tore through a vacant commercial building on an Escondido thoroughfare Saturday night, police said.

The fire was reported at 8:15 p.m. in a building on the northeast corner of Valley Parkway at North Ash Street, Lt. Erik Whitholt said.

Crews arrived to find the building — which long ago was a bank, and has since housed other businesses — fully engulfed in fire. It took about two hours for firefighters to get it contained, Whithold said. A portion of the building collapsed, he said.

He said no injuries were reported, and fire investigators were at the site.

No further information was immediately available.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .