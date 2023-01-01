Read full article on original website
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023
– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With KAIRI
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year, against the Great Muta on Sunday morning. Nakamura put him away with his Kinshasa finisher. The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour of matches. Nakamura reunited with IWGP Women’s...
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: The First Episode of 2023
The first WWE RAW of 2023 will air live tonight from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by two title matches with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Seth Rollins, plus RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair returning to her home state to defend against Alexa Bliss.
Jeff Jarrett Lashes Out at Kurt Angle and The Acclaimed Over Recent Comments, Promises Receipts on AEW Dynamite
AEW talent and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett has issued his response to the recent “RASSLIN” diss track released by AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, and the comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Jarrett lashed out during episode 88 of his “My World” podcast, in a show titled, “Jeff Ain’t Kidding Around.” For those who missed it, you can click here for the deleted response to the song from Angle, and you can click here for what Karen Jarrett had to say.
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 1/6/2023
The January 6 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller defeated Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer. * Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger. * Edris Enofe and...
Big Battle Royal Set for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil with a Vengeance Day Match Up for Grabs
The first #1 contender to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will be decided on next week’s New Year’s Evil edition of NXT. WWE has announced a 20-Woman Battle Royal for next week’s NXT. The winner will go on to challenge Perez for the NXT Women’s Title at the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 4.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/5/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Nashville, TN to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Former WWE Superstar Backstage at Tonight’s RAW
Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae is currently backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, according to a video she made to her Instagram Stories. Rae lives in the Nashville area, and is likely just backstage visiting. Rae was last under contract to WWE in October...
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
Results From GCW 56 Nights Event
The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) 56 Nights event that took place on Sunday night at the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ, courtesy of Fightful:. Masha Slamovich def. Cole Radrick. Nick Wayne def. Leon Slater. Winner enters at #30 in the Do or...
Seth Rollins Possibly Injured on WWE RAW, Rollins Helped Away After RAW Main Event
Seth Rollins may have suffered an injury during Monday’s WWE RAW main event. The first RAW of 2023 was headlined by WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retaining his title over Rollins. RAW went off the air shortly after the three count, with Theory clutching his title as Rollins tried to recover.
Karl Anderson Drops the NEVER Openweight Title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Tama Tonga is your new NEVER Openweight Champion. Tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Tonga defeat WWE’s Karl Anderson to capture the NEVER Openweight Title. The match began with a cheap belt shot by Anderson, but ended with Tonga using a pair of Gun Stuns to get the win.
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 1,939 tickets and there are 8,230 left. The show is set up for 10,169. Here is the updated card for the show:. Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho. TNT...
Shawn Michaels on How Social Media May Have Changed the Iconic WrestleMania 24 Match with Ric Flair
WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair did battle at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, with Flair’s career on the line. This was to be the last match for The Nature Boy, but he’s wrestled multiple matches since then. The match included the iconic moment where Michaels mouthed “I love you” to Flair, then finished him off for the win.
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Star Setting The Gorilla Position On Fire
Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast. During it, he recalled Harry Del Rios, also known as Phantasio and Spellbinder, setting the gorilla position on fire at WWE Wrestling Challenge taping. “This dumb s— is sitting there, getting ready to...
Top Star Added to Loaded Line-Up for the First AEW Dynamite of 2023
Jon Moxley has been announced for the first AEW Dynamite of 2023. AEW has announced that Moxley will speak during Wednesday’s Dynamite from Seattle. “This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!,” the announcement said.
Jake Roberts Wants AEW To Use Him To Help Talent With Interviews
Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, Roberts joined AEW in March 2020 and was immediately paired with Lance Archer. However, the WWE Hall Of Famer hasn’t been seen on television in months due to his health issues and Archer working in Japan.
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown Match, Backstage Note On Lacey Evans
Fightful Select has some backstage news on this past week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Kevin Owens teamed up with John Cena on the show in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn with the babyfaces going over. Per the report, Owens required stitches after the show after...
New Mystery Watcher Storyline Comes to WWE NXT
A new mystery watcher storyline began on the first WWE NXT episode of 2023. Tonight’s NXT featured a segment where an anonymous person filmed NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter while they were in the trainer’s room talking with a medic. While the...
