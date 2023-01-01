Read full article on original website
58 Years Ago: Glen Campbell Makes His First Appearance With the Beach Boys
Fifty-eight years ago today (Dec. 24, 1964) was an unforgettable day for Glen Campbell: It was on that date that the country crooner made his debut appearance with the Beach Boys, filling in for an ailing Brian Wilson at the Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston, Texas. Both Campbell and the...
53 Years Ago: Merle Haggard’s ‘Okie From Muskogee’ Album Is Released
Fifty-three years ago today, on Dec. 29, 1969, Merle Haggard's Okie From Muskogee album was released. The record, along with the title track, soared to the top of the charts. "Okie From Muskogee" -- with lines like, "And I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee / A place where even squares can have a ball / We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse / And white lightnin''s still the biggest thrill of all" -- was considered by many to be a statement against the political condition of the country at the time, even though that wasn't Haggard's original intent.
29 Years Ago: Faith Hill Scores Her First No. 1 Hit
Twenty-nine years ago today (Jan. 1, 1994), Faith Hill started off the new year on a high note: She scored her very first No. 1 hit with her song "Wild One," from her debut album, Take Me as I Am. "Wild One" stayed at the top of the charts for...
JonBenet Ramsey’s dad John reveals biggest regret about 6-year-old’s final Christmas
There’s not always tomorrow. The father of tragic child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey revealed his biggest regret about his daughter’s final Christmas — after she was given a new bike. “We went out in the back alley and she rode it up and down the alley a couple of times,” her dad, John, told The US Sun of the 1996 holiday at the family’s Boulder, Colo., home. But the heartbroken father said that instead of spending time with her as she rode, he rushed his excited 6-year-old daughter along, eager to get to their holiday meal with friends on time. “I said,...
How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie”
Willie Nelson, the enemy of the IRS… and the hero of the people I mean c’mon, it’s impossible to dislike the guy. From his peaceful, soft-spoken and likeable personality, to the legendary songs that have will forever etch his name in the country music history books, to his endearing affinity for cannabis, it’s simply impossible to not like him. However, there’s one thing about the man that I’ve always wondered… How’d he get the nickname “Shotgun Willie?” Finally, I’ve got the […] The post How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
52 Years Ago: Lynn Anderson’s ‘(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden’ Hits No. 1
Fifty-two years ago today, on Dec. 26, 1970, Lynn Anderson's single "(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden" became her first No. 1 hit. The song was the title track of her 10th studio album. "Rose Garden" was written by Joe South and included on his 1969 album, Instrospect. Freddy...
23 Years Ago: LeAnn Rimes’ Self-Titled Album Goes Platinum
Twenty-three years ago today (Jan. 3, 2000), LeAnn Rimes kicked off the new year -- and the new millennium -- on a high note: It was on that date that her eponymous studio album, released on Oct. 26, 1999, went platinum, the first record to do so in the 2000s.
Jelly Roll Has Big Goals for Losing Weight in the New Year
Jelly Roll had a breakout year in 2022 that included opening for major tours, his first country hit and a headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, among other accomplishments. In 2023, the Antioch, Tenn., native is looking forward to advancing in his music career, but he's also dedicated to improving his health.
23 Years Ago: Faith Hill Tops the Charts With ‘Breathe’
Twenty-three years ago today (Dec. 25, 1999) was a Christmas to remember for Faith Hill: It was on that date that the singer landed at the top of the country charts with her hit single, "Breathe;" the song stayed in the No. 1 spot for an astonishing six weeks. "Breathe,"...
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Jimmie Allen Shares Heartfelt Version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’
Jimmie Allen is ushering in the holidays with a heartwarming, soulful cover of classic Christmas carol, "Have Yourself a Little Christmas." The singer posted a video of the full version of the song on Friday (Dec. 23). In the clip, Allen sits at his keyboard while singing to a pre-recorded...
Jackson Dean’s No. 1 Celebration Was Plagued by Car Issues That Left Him Stranded
When Jackson Dean found out his song, "Don't Come Lookin,'" had reached the No. 1 spot in late November, he was riding high. He posted a video while on a road trip from the east coast back to Nashville in which he thanked country radio and fans for their support of the song.
Songwriter Nicolle Galyon Had No Idea How Tough It Is to Be Vulnerable as an Artist
Nicolle Galyon has been writing hit country songs for nearly two decades, but the songwriter says she's got a brand-new respect for recording artists after the release of her 2022 debut album, Firstborn. "I have so much empathy for artists," she told Taste of Country on the red carpet before...
Brantley Gilbert’s New Year’s Goals Include New Music: ‘I Got a Lot of Work to Do’
Brantley Gilbert dropped a somewhat surprise album in November called So Help Me God, and the singer is already looking ahead to new music in 2023. Gilbert will head to Texas to write more music in February, but he says been working on new tunes since before he released his latest project.
Bailey Zimmerman Cried When He Heard He’d Be Touring With Morgan Wallen: ‘It’s So Insane’
Bailey Zimmerman is one of the fastest rising country artists on the planet. After a successful year in 2022, 2023 is already shaping up to be even bigger, as he will be opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour. It's an opportunity that made the budding singer a little emotional.
Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas
When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
Bailey Zimmerman Walks Away From a Breakup With a New Song, ‘Get to Gettin’ Gone’ [Listen]
Christmas just came early for Bailey Zimmerman fans. After weeks of teasing “Get to Gettin’ Gone” on TikTok and Instagram, the Illinois native has finally dropped the track, and it’s sure to resonate with those who have had their hearts broken. Like Zimmerman’s collection of songs...
Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash to Include Collaborations From Kelsea Ballerini, Wynonna Judd + More
New Year's Eve is coming up on Saturday (Dec. 31), and Nashville will be celebrating with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing on CBS. The special is set to feature more than 50 performances, including multiple all-star collaborations that CBS announced on Thursday (Dec. 29). Artists who will...
Shania Twain Doesn’t Know If Throat Surgery Results ‘Will Last Forever’
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023, and it's a special project for the singer for multiple reasons. It's her first album since her official return to music with 2017's Now, and her first since the throat surgery she underwent in 2018.
Garth Brooks Returns the Favor, Honors Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
Gladys Knight stepped up for Garth Brooks, so the country singer stepped up for her. Brooks paid tribute to the Empress of Soul as she was presented her Kennedy Center Honor earlier in 2022. Watch a clip of Brooks putting his all into Knight's most famous song, "Midnight Train to...
