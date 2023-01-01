ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
53 Years Ago: Merle Haggard’s ‘Okie From Muskogee’ Album Is Released

Fifty-three years ago today, on Dec. 29, 1969, Merle Haggard's Okie From Muskogee album was released. The record, along with the title track, soared to the top of the charts. "Okie From Muskogee" -- with lines like, "And I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee / A place where even squares can have a ball / We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse / And white lightnin''s still the biggest thrill of all" -- was considered by many to be a statement against the political condition of the country at the time, even though that wasn't Haggard's original intent.
JonBenet Ramsey’s dad John reveals biggest regret about 6-year-old’s final Christmas

There’s not always tomorrow. The father of tragic child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey revealed his biggest regret about his daughter’s final Christmas — after she was given a new bike. “We went out in the back alley and she rode it up and down the alley a couple of times,” her dad, John, told The US Sun of the 1996 holiday at the family’s Boulder, Colo., home. But the heartbroken father said that instead of spending time with her as she rode, he rushed his excited 6-year-old daughter along, eager to get to their holiday meal with friends on time. “I said,...
How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie”

Willie Nelson, the enemy of the IRS… and the hero of the people I mean c’mon, it’s impossible to dislike the guy. From his peaceful, soft-spoken and likeable personality, to the legendary songs that have will forever etch his name in the country music history books, to his endearing affinity for cannabis, it’s simply impossible to not like him. However, there’s one thing about the man that I’ve always wondered… How’d he get the nickname “Shotgun Willie?” Finally, I’ve got the […] The post How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
23 Years Ago: LeAnn Rimes’ Self-Titled Album Goes Platinum

Twenty-three years ago today (Jan. 3, 2000), LeAnn Rimes kicked off the new year -- and the new millennium -- on a high note: It was on that date that her eponymous studio album, released on Oct. 26, 1999, went platinum, the first record to do so in the 2000s.
Jelly Roll Has Big Goals for Losing Weight in the New Year

Jelly Roll had a breakout year in 2022 that included opening for major tours, his first country hit and a headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, among other accomplishments. In 2023, the Antioch, Tenn., native is looking forward to advancing in his music career, but he's also dedicated to improving his health.
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas

When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
