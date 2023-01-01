ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Lantern

Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 Georgia

With under a minute left in the third quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl, No. 4 Ohio State led No. 1 Georgia 35-24 and threatened to find the end zone for the sixth time. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud dropped back and looked to throw a pass toward the back of the end zone, and it was second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. who nearly caught Stroud’s attempted incompletion.
Lantern

Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 Georgia

No. 4 Ohio State battled No. 1 Georgia in a back-and-forth affair that saw the Bulldogs outlast the Buckeyes 42-41 to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship against No. 3 TCU. Despite a loss from the Buckeyes, each team put on a show, combining for 10 touchdowns and...
Lantern

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over Northwestern

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh scored 18 points as Ohio State won its first road conference matchup of the season, defeating Northwestern 73-57 Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) played an efficient all-around game, with four players scoring in double figures. Junior forward Zed Key and freshman guard Bruce Thornton led Ohio State with 11 rebounds and six assists, respectively.
