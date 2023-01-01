Read full article on original website
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, Has Charges Dropped. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
Lantern
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 Georgia
With under a minute left in the third quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl, No. 4 Ohio State led No. 1 Georgia 35-24 and threatened to find the end zone for the sixth time. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud dropped back and looked to throw a pass toward the back of the end zone, and it was second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. who nearly caught Stroud’s attempted incompletion.
Lantern
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 Georgia
No. 4 Ohio State battled No. 1 Georgia in a back-and-forth affair that saw the Bulldogs outlast the Buckeyes 42-41 to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship against No. 3 TCU. Despite a loss from the Buckeyes, each team put on a show, combining for 10 touchdowns and...
Lantern
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes played their best game of the season when they needed to in Peach Bowl
Despite a playoff loss, No. 4 Ohio State played its best game when it needed to against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl Saturday. The Buckeyes took their second chance after falling for the second time to No. 2 Michigan Nov. 26, which also lost in the College Football Playoff this season to No. 3 TCU Saturday, and made the most of it.
Lantern
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41
With the clock ticking down on the game clock as the ball falling in Times Square to ring in the new year, the Buckeyes lost to No. 1 Georgia in the final minute of the College Football Playoff Saturday. Graduate kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a chance to send...
Lantern
Football: Preview: No. 4 Ohio State meets No. 1 Georgia in Peach Bowl, returns to CFP
Ohio State got its second chance — and opportunity is knocking. The No. 4 Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) took the back door to the College Football Playoff and await meeting No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl Saturday. Prior to kickoff, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU meet in the first semifinal for a shot at the national championship.
Lantern
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeaten
In front of a sold out crowd at the Covelli Center, No. 3 Ohio State defeated rival No. 14 Michigan in a close 66-57 showdown Saturday. Senior guard Taylor Mikesell led the team in scoring with 16 points. After getting off to a shaky start, an all-around team effort helped...
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over Northwestern
Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh scored 18 points as Ohio State won its first road conference matchup of the season, defeating Northwestern 73-57 Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) played an efficient all-around game, with four players scoring in double figures. Junior forward Zed Key and freshman guard Bruce Thornton led Ohio State with 11 rebounds and six assists, respectively.
