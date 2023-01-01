Read full article on original website
Martina McBride And Kelly Clarkson Will Blow You Away With Powerhouse Duet Of Reba’s Classic “Does He Love You”
You’d be hard-pressed to find two better vocalists on the planet. Back in 2006, Martina McBride and Kelly Clarkson honored Reba as part of her CMT Giants feature, singing her original duet with Linda Davis, “Does He Love You.”. The 1993 heartbreaker was also the lead single from...
23 Years Ago: Faith Hill Tops the Charts With ‘Breathe’
Twenty-three years ago today (Dec. 25, 1999) was a Christmas to remember for Faith Hill: It was on that date that the singer landed at the top of the country charts with her hit single, "Breathe;" the song stayed in the No. 1 spot for an astonishing six weeks. "Breathe,"...
45 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Earns Her First Gold Album
Dolly Parton had already been a country star for a number of years by the time she released her 16th studio album, Here You Come Again, but the crossover success of the record launched the second phase of her career, in pop music, and earned the superstar her first gold album on Dec. 27, 1977 -- 45 years ago today.
23 Years Ago: LeAnn Rimes’ Self-Titled Album Goes Platinum
Twenty-three years ago today (Jan. 3, 2000), LeAnn Rimes kicked off the new year -- and the new millennium -- on a high note: It was on that date that her eponymous studio album, released on Oct. 26, 1999, went platinum, the first record to do so in the 2000s.
13 Years Ago: Jimmy Wayne Begins His Meet Me Halfway Walk
Thirteen years ago today, on Jan. 1, 2010, singer-songwriter Jimmy Wayne kicked off the new year by starting a 1,700-mile walk, called Meet Me Halfway, to raise awareness about youth aging out of the foster care system. Wayne first had the idea for the walk in December 2009, while enjoying...
Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades
Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Sing Moving Mashup of 'Wrecking Ball' and 'I Will Always Love You'
The country icon and her goddaughter rang in 2023 with an emotional performance of their two hit songs while co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami Iconic musical duo Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus just created an iconic musical mashup. While co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, the live special's namesake host and her godmother delighted fans with a handful of showstopping performances together, including a medley of two of their biggest hits. Just minutes before ringing in 2023 at...
19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country
A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place.
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
Miley Cyrus’ 2018 Rendition Of “Man Of Constant Sorrow” Gives The Soggy Bottom Boys A Run For Their Money
In all seriousness, Billy Ray Cyrus’s best contribution to country music might be his daughter, Miley Cyrus. Don’t get me wrong, everybody loves a little “Achy Breaky Heart” when you’ve had a few too many Busch Lattes, but Miley can flat out sing. I wish she’d actually focus on releasing a country album someday, but that’s another story…
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Watch 11-Year-Old Justin Timberlake Perform Alan Jackson’s “Love’s Got A Hold On You” Back In 1992
To the time machine we go. Way, way back in 1992, Justin Timberlake appeared on Star Search, showing off the twang, dance moves, cowboy hat, and love of country music. Alan Jackson‘s “Love’s Got a Hold on You” from his Don’t Rock the Jukebox album. And damn, you gotta love it.
52 Years Ago: Lynn Anderson’s ‘(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden’ Hits No. 1
Fifty-two years ago today, on Dec. 26, 1970, Lynn Anderson's single "(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden" became her first No. 1 hit. The song was the title track of her 10th studio album. "Rose Garden" was written by Joe South and included on his 1969 album, Instrospect. Freddy...
Blake Shelton's Early '00s Mullet Was Iconic and He Should Bring it Back
Blake Shelton debuted on the country music scene in 2001 with his heartwarming song "Austin" and his long curly locks. From the beginning of his career, he made a statement with his mullet partly covered by a cowboy hat, and although he finally cut it in 2007, his hairstyle has lived on in the minds -- and jokes -- of country fans and artists. Lucky for fans of the Shelton mullet, the singer has revived it a couple of times. Here's a look back at the history of Shelton's most iconic look.
Jo Dee Messina Through the Years [PHOTOS]
It's been a landmark year for Jo Dee Messina, who has been enjoying a much-deserved resurgence in popularity following the release of Cole Swindell's 2022 hit song "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." The playful track is an homage to Messina's breakout debut hit "Heads Carolina, Tails California," which became a Top 10 hit in 1996.
Jelly Roll Has Big Goals for Losing Weight in the New Year
Jelly Roll had a breakout year in 2022 that included opening for major tours, his first country hit and a headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, among other accomplishments. In 2023, the Antioch, Tenn., native is looking forward to advancing in his music career, but he's also dedicated to improving his health.
Parmalee Continue Their String of Easy Breezy Love Songs With ‘Girl in Mine’ [Listen]
Parmalee have become experts in love. After finding major success with "Just the Way" and "Take My Name", the group has once again tapped into their feelings to give us "Girl In Mine." The easy, breezy track is another dedication of love combining the infatuation found in "Just the Way"...
Charley + Rozene Pride — Country Music’s Greatest Love Stories
On Dec. 28, 1956, a young Charley Pride and his wife, Rozene, got married. They'd just met earlier that year: He was playing Negro League baseball for the Memphis Red Sox and she was a dedicated baseball fan. Although the couple were only in their early 20s at the time,...
Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas
When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
