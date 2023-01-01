Croatia has become the newest country to join the European Union. Croatia has also started utilizing the Euro as its currency as part of the Eurozone and part of the Schengen Area. The country relaxed its borders last month on December 8th. Croatia adds its population to the 347 million of Europeans using the Euro. As of yesterday (January 1 2023), the Euro will replace the kuna as the currency of Croatia. The kuna will be exchanged at a conversion rate of 1 Euro for 7.53450 Croatian Kuna. According to the EU, about 70% of ATMs in Croatia are already distributing Euros.

