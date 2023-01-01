ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Brexit poll: Two-thirds of Britons now support future referendum on rejoining the EU

Two years after the UK transitioned out of the European Union nearly two-thirds of Britons now support a referendum on rejoining. A Savanta survey for The Independent also shows that the number of people who oppose another vote has fallen, with less than a quarter of voters now against a referendum. The UK formally left the EU on 31 January 2020, but the “transition period” meant it observed Brussels laws and remained in the single market until 31 December 2020. Since then Britons believe the economy, the UK’s global influence and the ability to control our own borders have...
americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
crowdfundinsider.com

EU Gets Bigger with Addition of Croatia

Croatia has become the newest country to join the European Union. Croatia has also started utilizing the Euro as its currency as part of the Eurozone and part of the Schengen Area. The country relaxed its borders last month on December 8th. Croatia adds its population to the 347 million of Europeans using the Euro. As of yesterday (January 1 2023), the Euro will replace the kuna as the currency of Croatia. The kuna will be exchanged at a conversion rate of 1 Euro for 7.53450 Croatian Kuna. According to the EU, about 70% of ATMs in Croatia are already distributing Euros.
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
The Associated Press

EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common...
US News and World Report

The New Year Rings in as Asia Then Europe Usher Out 2022

(Reuters) -With fireworks planned in Paris, hopes for an end to war in Kyiv, and a return to post-COVID normality in Australia and China, Europe and Asia bid farewell to 2022. It was a year marked for many by the conflict in Ukraine, economic stresses and the effects of global warming. But it was also a year that saw a dramatic soccer World Cup, rapid technological change, and efforts to meet climate challenges.
