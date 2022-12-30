Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in to a full four-year term as governor of New York on Sunday. “To paraphrase one of our former governors, Teddy Roosevelt, the people have now chosen a woman to be in the arena,” Hochul said. “You’ve heard of the man in the arena. There’s now a woman in the arena. And that man and that woman are willing to be marred by dust and sweat and blood to strive valiantly and spend herself in a worthy cause.

1 DAY AGO