Manhattan, NY

NY1

Analysis: Hochul faces challenges to power as full term begins

It's hard to miss the historic moment for New Yorkers and for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is often introduced at public events as the first woman to serve as governor of the Empire State. Hochul on Sunday became the first woman sworn into the office for a full term, less...
NY1

'There's now a woman in the arena': Hochul sworn in for full term as governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in to a full four-year term as governor of New York on Sunday. “To paraphrase one of our former governors, Teddy Roosevelt, the people have now chosen a woman to be in the arena,” Hochul said. “You’ve heard of the man in the arena. There’s now a woman in the arena. And that man and that woman are willing to be marred by dust and sweat and blood to strive valiantly and spend herself in a worthy cause.
NY1

Former correction officers' union head shares plans for Rikers Island

It's a new year, but the debate over the future of Rikers Island continues to heat up. As city officials and activists discuss what will become of the jail, Elias Husamudeen, the former head of the city's correction officers' union, spoke with NY1 about his ambitious plan for Rikers and the state of criminal justice in 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul approves pay raise for New York lawmakers

In her final official act of 2022, Gov. Kathy Hochul approved a law increasing the annual pay of state lawmakers by $32,000 and making them the highest paid state Legislature in the country. Legislators in the state Senate and Assembly will earn $142,000 a year, topping California state lawmakers. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NY1

Hochul set to make New York history on Sunday

Kathy Hochul may not have been anticipating to become governor in August 2021. It was all thanks to the Buffalo native’s selection as a running mate by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2014. Now on Sunday, Hochul will take the oath of office to become the first woman in...
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

NYC tourism industry rebounds by 71% since 2021

City tourism industry leaders say they have an optimistic outlook for the new year. According to NYC & Company, the city's official destination marketing organization and visitors bureau, more than 56 million travelers visited New York City last year. The organization says that is more than a 71% increase since 2021, when the pandemic gutted the industry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Revelers ring in the new year in Times Square

Thousands of revelers braved rainy weather to ring in the new year in Times Square Saturday night, marking the first full-scale celebration at the Crossroads of the World since the pandemic began. Mayor Eric Adams pushed the button to start the ball drop countdown as spectators bid farewell to 2022...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Children's Museum of Manhattan's NYE ball drop returns

It was a countdown just for the young ones. Equipped with bubbles, confetti and noise makers, the Children’s Museum of Manhattan brought back its ball drop on Saturday — its first after a two-year COVID-related hiatus. The Museum has been hosting the ball drop since 2014. The event...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

At least 20 people, including three children, hurt after cab hits Inwood eatery: police

An Uber vehicle careened into a restaurant after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Inwood Monday night, injuring 22 people, including three children, the NYPD said. A driver in a white Audi was leaving a gas station near Inwood Bar & Grill, on Broadway near West 204th Street, around 9 p.m. when they struck an Uber vehicle traveling north on the avenue, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY

