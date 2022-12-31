Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAthens, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta, GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Officer That Killed A Man, Indicted 4 Years Later. Why Not Then?Chibuzo NwachukuAtlanta, GA
Related
BREAKING: Transfer portal safety Ja’Had Carter commits to Ohio State
The Buckeyes have dipped back into the transfer portal to land their latest commitment and it's a big one. Safety Ja Had'Carter who had previously played and starred for the Syracuse Orange, has announced he has decided to transfer to Ohio State. This is a big addition for the Buckeyes....
Ohio State shares message from Georgia grad commending Buckeyes for prioritizing Marvin Harrison Jr.'s health
Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left early during the Buckeyes' 42-41 College Football Playoff semifinal loss at the Peach Bowl Saturday after entering concussion protocol in wake of a hit he took late in the third quarter. Harrison had 5 catches for 106 yards, two touchdowns and counting before he left the game, expressing a desire to return to action but being overruled by trainers. Ohio State fans may be haunted over what could have been had Harrison returned to action considering the Buckeyes went on to blow a 14-point fourth quarter lead in the defeat, but the Buckeyes earned considerable praise for prioritizing Harrison's longterm health when the stakes were high on the field.
Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles' mother sends message after missed field goal in Buckeyes' loss to Georgia
Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal with seconds remaining in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal that would have sent his team to the national championship. In the wake of the loss his mother, Jackie Ruggles, has spoken out. She says that her son takes "full responsibility" for the missed kick.
Ohio State working hard to fill The Schott for match-up with No. 1 Purdue
Ohio State is working hard to fill Value City Arena as the men’s basketball team hosts No. 1-ranked Purdue on Thursday night. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be televised nationally by Fox Sports 1. OSU played in front of some sparse crowds for several of...
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0