Fifty-three years ago today, on Dec. 29, 1969, Merle Haggard's Okie From Muskogee album was released. The record, along with the title track, soared to the top of the charts. "Okie From Muskogee" -- with lines like, "And I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee / A place where even squares can have a ball / We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse / And white lightnin''s still the biggest thrill of all" -- was considered by many to be a statement against the political condition of the country at the time, even though that wasn't Haggard's original intent.
Twenty-nine years ago today (Jan. 1, 1994), Faith Hill started off the new year on a high note: She scored her very first No. 1 hit with her song "Wild One," from her debut album, Take Me as I Am. "Wild One" stayed at the top of the charts for...
There’s not always tomorrow. The father of tragic child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey revealed his biggest regret about his daughter’s final Christmas — after she was given a new bike. “We went out in the back alley and she rode it up and down the alley a couple of times,” her dad, John, told The US Sun of the 1996 holiday at the family’s Boulder, Colo., home. But the heartbroken father said that instead of spending time with her as she rode, he rushed his excited 6-year-old daughter along, eager to get to their holiday meal with friends on time. “I said,...
Willie Nelson, the enemy of the IRS… and the hero of the people I mean c’mon, it’s impossible to dislike the guy. From his peaceful, soft-spoken and likeable personality, to the legendary songs that have will forever etch his name in the country music history books, to his endearing affinity for cannabis, it’s simply impossible to not like him. However, there’s one thing about the man that I’ve always wondered… How’d he get the nickname “Shotgun Willie?” Finally, I’ve got the […] The post How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dolly Parton had already been a country star for a number of years by the time she released her 16th studio album, Here You Come Again, but the crossover success of the record launched the second phase of her career, in pop music, and earned the superstar her first gold album on Dec. 27, 1977 -- 45 years ago today.
New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Bailey Zimmerman is one of the fastest rising country artists on the planet. After a successful year in 2022, 2023 is already shaping up to be even bigger, as he will be opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour. It's an opportunity that made the budding singer a little emotional.
Brantley Gilbert dropped a somewhat surprise album in November called So Help Me God, and the singer is already looking ahead to new music in 2023. Gilbert will head to Texas to write more music in February, but he says been working on new tunes since before he released his latest project.
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023, and it's a special project for the singer for multiple reasons. It's her first album since her official return to music with 2017's Now, and her first since the throat surgery she underwent in 2018.
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas. Donning their Mr....
Gladys Knight stepped up for Garth Brooks, so the country singer stepped up for her. Brooks paid tribute to the Empress of Soul as she was presented her Kennedy Center Honor earlier in 2022. Watch a clip of Brooks putting his all into Knight's most famous song, "Midnight Train to...
New Year's Eve is coming up on Saturday (Dec. 31), and Nashville will be celebrating with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing on CBS. The special is set to feature more than 50 performances, including multiple all-star collaborations that CBS announced on Thursday (Dec. 29). Artists who will...
Jelly Roll had a breakout year in 2022 that included opening for major tours, his first country hit and a headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, among other accomplishments. In 2023, the Antioch, Tenn., native is looking forward to advancing in his music career, but he's also dedicated to improving his health.
Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan are two of the most unlikely success stories of 2022, but neither are No. 1 on this list of country singers who won the year. This inaugural list of country singers who won the year starts with fan responses to that very question. Men and women who raised their profile the most are featured prominently, because there's just not that much room for superstars like Luke Bryan to grow.
If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
It's been a landmark year for Jo Dee Messina, who has been enjoying a much-deserved resurgence in popularity following the release of Cole Swindell's 2022 hit song "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." The playful track is an homage to Messina's breakout debut hit "Heads Carolina, Tails California," which became a Top 10 hit in 1996.
For Russell Dickerson, "God Gave Me a Girl" isn't just any old love song. The sentimental track is his own story of the love that he almost lost. Like many of the songs included on his self-titled album, "God Gave Me a Girl" is autobiographical. "God gave me a girl...
The Americana Music Association has released their list of 2022's most played albums on Americana radio, and this year's top 10 includes an eclectic mix of artists. Complied from airplay data taken from the period Dec. 14, 2021 through Dec. 12, 2022, this year's rankings spotlight some of The Boot's favorite records from the past two years.
Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana. And that...
