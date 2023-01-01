ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

53 Years Ago: Merle Haggard’s ‘Okie From Muskogee’ Album Is Released

Fifty-three years ago today, on Dec. 29, 1969, Merle Haggard's Okie From Muskogee album was released. The record, along with the title track, soared to the top of the charts. "Okie From Muskogee" -- with lines like, "And I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee / A place where even squares can have a ball / We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse / And white lightnin''s still the biggest thrill of all" -- was considered by many to be a statement against the political condition of the country at the time, even though that wasn't Haggard's original intent.
JonBenet Ramsey’s dad John reveals biggest regret about 6-year-old’s final Christmas

There’s not always tomorrow. The father of tragic child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey revealed his biggest regret about his daughter’s final Christmas — after she was given a new bike. “We went out in the back alley and she rode it up and down the alley a couple of times,” her dad, John, told The US Sun of the 1996 holiday at the family’s Boulder, Colo., home. But the heartbroken father said that instead of spending time with her as she rode, he rushed his excited 6-year-old daughter along, eager to get to their holiday meal with friends on time. “I said,...
How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie”

Willie Nelson, the enemy of the IRS… and the hero of the people I mean c’mon, it’s impossible to dislike the guy. From his peaceful, soft-spoken and likeable personality, to the legendary songs that have will forever etch his name in the country music history books, to his endearing affinity for cannabis, it’s simply impossible to not like him. However, there’s one thing about the man that I’ve always wondered… How’d he get the nickname “Shotgun Willie?” Finally, I’ve got the […] The post How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
45 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Earns Her First Gold Album

Dolly Parton had already been a country star for a number of years by the time she released her 16th studio album, Here You Come Again, but the crossover success of the record launched the second phase of her career, in pop music, and earned the superstar her first gold album on Dec. 27, 1977 -- 45 years ago today.
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Jelly Roll Has Big Goals for Losing Weight in the New Year

Jelly Roll had a breakout year in 2022 that included opening for major tours, his first country hit and a headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, among other accomplishments. In 2023, the Antioch, Tenn., native is looking forward to advancing in his music career, but he's also dedicated to improving his health.
Who Won 2022? These 10 Country Singers Shined Brightest on Stage and Off

Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan are two of the most unlikely success stories of 2022, but neither are No. 1 on this list of country singers who won the year. This inaugural list of country singers who won the year starts with fan responses to that very question. Men and women who raised their profile the most are featured prominently, because there's just not that much room for superstars like Luke Bryan to grow.
Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
Jo Dee Messina Through the Years [PHOTOS]

It's been a landmark year for Jo Dee Messina, who has been enjoying a much-deserved resurgence in popularity following the release of Cole Swindell's 2022 hit song "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." The playful track is an homage to Messina's breakout debut hit "Heads Carolina, Tails California," which became a Top 10 hit in 1996.
Here Are Americana Radio’s Most Played Albums of 2022

The Americana Music Association has released their list of 2022's most played albums on Americana radio, and this year's top 10 includes an eclectic mix of artists. Complied from airplay data taken from the period Dec. 14, 2021 through Dec. 12, 2022, this year's rankings spotlight some of The Boot's favorite records from the past two years.
Willie Nelson’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana. And that...
