Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAthens, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AthensTed RiversAthens, GA
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
Related
247Sports
TCU vs. Georgia: Max Duggan speaks on history with Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart
This has already been a breakthrough and historic season for TCU football. The Horned Frogs knocked off Michigan in epic fashion in the College Football Playoff semifinal and now are set to face Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs for a shot at the program's first national title since 1938. In quarterback Max Duggan’s press conference on Tuesday, the star quarterback paid tribute to the great Horned Frogs teams of the past.
fox5atlanta.com
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Rece Davis: "Georgia Wins (National Title) Convincingly"
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Georgia is coming off of one of the most emotional wins in not just its history, but...
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday
ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
College Football Playoff: How much are tickets to Georgia-TCU championship at SoFi Stadium?
INGLEWOOD, Ca. — The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will look to repeat as college football national champion on Monday against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. If you are looking to make the trip out west, expect to pay a pretty penny for...
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in ...
Georgia football: Game balls from the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State
ATLANTA -- No. 1 Georgia took down Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday to win the College Football Playoff semifnal, earning its third trip to the CFP National Championship in six years for Kirby Smart and his program. Georgia trailed by 14 points twice, and seemed down for the count multiple times in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State on Saturday night. In the end, the clock struck midnight on 2022 and the Buckeyes' season simultaneously, as a missed field goal kick led to a dramatic win for the Bulldogs. Georgia got some strong performances to put Ohio State away in the hard-fought victory and below, we acknowledge the best of the best by handing out game balls.
How much will UGA fans pay to go to the championship game? Here’s a breakdown:
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl win Saturday night was a big one for UGA Fans. The huge victory is causing many Dawg fans to make that trip to Los Angeles for the National Championship at the very last minute. That means, they now must scramble to book tickets. “Aww...
Steve Says: Answering the questions after OSU's tough semifinal loss to Georgia
ATLANTA – It was a bitter pill for Ohio State to swallow late Saturday night as No. 1 Georgia rallied from down 14 points in the fourth quarter to hand No. 4 Ohio State a 42-41 defeat in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Prior...
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
FireRescue1
More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
WGAU
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
accesswdun.com
Feedback sought on proposed Gainesville roundabout
The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public for feedback on a proposed roadwork project near downtown Gainesville. The project would see a multi-lane roundabout installed at the intersection State Route 60 -- also known in the area as a portion of E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street -- and Academy Street, next to the Hall County Chamber of Commerce.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Athens
Athens might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Athens.
wuga.org
ACCPD investigate New Years Eve shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a 22-year-old female arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. Police were informed of the young woman’s hospital admission while responding to a discharging firearms call on Lexington Road. Initial information indicates the woman’s injury is related to this incident.
YAHOO!
Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect
A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0