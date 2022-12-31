ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

TCU vs. Georgia: Max Duggan speaks on history with Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart

This has already been a breakthrough and historic season for TCU football. The Horned Frogs knocked off Michigan in epic fashion in the College Football Playoff semifinal and now are set to face Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs for a shot at the program's first national title since 1938. In quarterback Max Duggan’s press conference on Tuesday, the star quarterback paid tribute to the great Horned Frogs teams of the past.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgpost.com

ESPN's Rece Davis: "Georgia Wins (National Title) Convincingly"

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Georgia is coming off of one of the most emotional wins in not just its history, but...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday

ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Game balls from the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State

ATLANTA -- No. 1 Georgia took down Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday to win the College Football Playoff semifnal, earning its third trip to the CFP National Championship in six years for Kirby Smart and his program. Georgia trailed by 14 points twice, and seemed down for the count multiple times in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State on Saturday night. In the end, the clock struck midnight on 2022 and the Buckeyes' season simultaneously, as a missed field goal kick led to a dramatic win for the Bulldogs. Georgia got some strong performances to put Ohio State away in the hard-fought victory and below, we acknowledge the best of the best by handing out game balls.
ATHENS, GA
FireRescue1

More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Feedback sought on proposed Gainesville roundabout

The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public for feedback on a proposed roadwork project near downtown Gainesville. The project would see a multi-lane roundabout installed at the intersection State Route 60 -- also known in the area as a portion of E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street -- and Academy Street, next to the Hall County Chamber of Commerce.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD investigate New Years Eve shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a 22-year-old female arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. Police were informed of the young woman’s hospital admission while responding to a discharging firearms call on Lexington Road. Initial information indicates the woman’s injury is related to this incident.
ATHENS, GA
YAHOO!

Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect

A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
MONROE, GA
247Sports

