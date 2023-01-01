Read full article on original website
The most powerful countries on earth in 2022, ranked
US News & World Report ranked nations by their level of power, and a turbulent year meant many countries' positions shifted.
10 Safest Countries for Digital Nomads
If you have the freedom to work from anywhere, working and living abroad can be an appealing option. Certain countries now offer remote work visas that allow Americans to work abroad as long as...
BBC
New Year: Countries around the world celebrate after Covid lull
Countries around the world have celebrated New Year, after two years of muted or cancelled events due to the Covid pandemic. Celebrations have taken place on the east coast of the United States, and in Brazil, Argentina and the Caribbean. Cities across Europe, Africa and Asia have also held firework-filled...
US News and World Report
The New Year Rings in as Asia Then Europe Usher Out 2022
(Reuters) -With fireworks planned in Paris, hopes for an end to war in Kyiv, and a return to post-COVID normality in Australia and China, Europe and Asia bid farewell to 2022. It was a year marked for many by the conflict in Ukraine, economic stresses and the effects of global warming. But it was also a year that saw a dramatic soccer World Cup, rapid technological change, and efforts to meet climate challenges.
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
Tiny Lithuania Could Change How The World Handles China
For a full year, China has subjected Lithuania to unprecedented pressure for refusing to toe Beijing's line on issues like Taiwan. With U.S. help, Lithuania is resisting — and offering a model.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
Philippines boosts military in disputed sea after Chinese 'encroachment'
The Philippines ordered its military to boost their presence in the South China Sea on Thursday, citing a "threat" to a garrison in the disputed waterway after nearby Chinese "activities". The defence department said it had directed the armed forces "to strengthen the country's presence in the West Philippine Sea, following the monitored Chinese activities close to Pagasa Island".
This popular European country just got a new currency
Croatia has joined the Eurozone, replacing its kuna currency with the euro. On January 1, it also joined the Schengen Area, making it the 27th country in Europe to drop all border checks within the area.
China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit
China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
Italy tests arrivals from China for Covid and US considers the same as Beijing fights spike in cases
China scrapped quarantine for travellers from January 8, dismantling the last piece of its stringent zero-Covid policy and ending some of the world's harshest border restrictions.
CNBC
UK and France say no plans currently to follow Italy with Covid tests for China arrivals
Beijing on Monday dropped its quarantine on arrival policy, leading many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that mandatory antigen swabs would be required of all travelers coming from China. The U.S. said from Jan. 5. all arrivals...
Washington Examiner
Europe cowers and kisses up to China
A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
travelawaits.com
16 Top Countries To Retire Abroad In 2023
Does 2023 ring in a year of retirement (or retirement planning)? If yes, and especially if moving abroad in retirement interests you, International Living’s best places to retire abroad, 2023 Annual Global Retirement Index deserves your attention. It’s no surprise that many tropical destinations are on the list.
Is there mercury in the fish we eat? Amazonians tap WhatsApp to find out
In the photo taken with his phone, Takakudjyti Kayapó holds a round-bellied silver matrinxã fish in front of his chest, the fingers of his left hand wrapped around the base of its tail and the fingers of his right securing its head. He's sitting in the stern of...
UK and France say no plans to place new restrictions on travelers from China
The United Kingdom and France said Thursday that they have no plans to require COVID-19 tests or place additional restrictions on travelers coming from China.
americanmilitarynews.com
Japan, U.S. planning 2-plus-2 meeting next Jan.
Arrangements are being made to hold a Japan-U.S. Security Consultative Committee meeting of the two nations’ foreign and defense chiefs, also known as 2-plus-2 talks, in Washington D.C. in mid-January, it has been learned. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Jan. 13, and the 2-plus-2 meeting will likely be held around that time. The simultaneous visits by Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada will be an opportunity to promote a deeper bilateral alliance both at home and abroad. The main topic at the 2-plus-2 meeting is expected to be the respective roles of the Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military, in keeping with the revision of Japan’s National Security Strategy and other plans. Kishida is also planning to visit Canada prior to his trip to the United States, several government officials said. He likewise intends to visit Europe. In light of Japan assuming the chairmanship of the Group of Seven next year, Kishida is seeking cooperation from other member nations through a series of diplomatic visits. He is scheduled to travel to France, Italy and the United Kingdom from Jan. 8, before going to Canada and then the United States.
Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China
BEIJING — (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
