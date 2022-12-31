ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Texas DS Zach Edwards enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns senior deep snapper Zach Edwards entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to Inside Texas. Edwards, who received recognition from the Longhorns on Senior Day, is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. A 5’11, 212-pounder from Azle, Edwards spent one season at Oklahoma before...
AUSTIN, TX
K-StateSports

Game Preview // K-State Begins Road Trip at 6/6 Texas Tuesday

KANSAS STATE (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at 6/6 TEXAS (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) Tuesday, January 3, 2023 >> 8:01 p.m. CT >> Moody Center (10,763) >> Austin, Texas. Longhorn Network / WatchESPN (link here) Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) Lance Blanks (analyst) Jacob Garza (producer) RADIO. K-State Sports Network. Flagships: // KMAN...
MANHATTAN, KS
K-StateSports

K-State to Formally Introduce Jason Mansfield on Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Jason Mansfield, who has been a part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, will be formally introduced as the ninth head volleyball coach at Kansas State at 1 p.m., Wednesday, in the Steel & Pipe Theatre of the Vanier Family Football Complex.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Young professionals shine in Manhattan’s 15 Under 40

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of young professionals in the greater Manhattan region have been honored for their outstanding work and community service in a new 15 Under 40 awards program. The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce say on Monday, Jan. 2, that they have come...
MANHATTAN, KS
austinmonthly.com

Austin’s 2023 Top Doctors

Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, Austin Monthly solicited peer nominations from physicians in the greater Austin area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination pro- cess is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. Austin Monthly then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man arrested after assault on UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested on Monday afternoon after an assault on the University of Texas at Austin campus. The University of Texas Police Department (UTPD) said the incident happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 1 p.m. Police said a UT-affiliated person was walking...
AUSTIN, TX

