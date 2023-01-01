Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
Flood Advisory issued for Contra Costa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 20:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Contra Costa FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda and Contra Costa. * WHEN...Until 745 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 538 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in further flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Concord, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, San Leandro, Livermore, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon, Pleasanton, Union City, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg, Dublin, Newark, Danville and Martinez. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
