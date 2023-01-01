President Biden signs legislation led by Senator Hirono to support Native Hawaiian women who have suffered from violence

Read full article on original website
Dicknose
2d ago
Up until now, Native Hawaiian and have been excluded from receiving support from the violence against women act, IE: this is blatant lies, this is a pathetic cash grab by corrupt politicians
Biden signs bill that lets domestic violence survivors remove abusers from phone plans
President Joe Biden has signed H.R. 7132 or Safe Connections Act of 2022 into law, and it could help domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking survivors ultimately cut ties with abusers. Under the new law, users can ask mobile service providers to separate their line — as well as their dependents' — from their abusers' if they have a shared contract. That would ensure that abusers no longer have access to their phone records and can't get their service cut. Carriers aren't allowed to charge fees to grant these requests, which they must do within two days.
Former US congressman David Rivera is arrested in Georgia in connection with Venezuela corruption probe after signing $50million contract with Maduro's government
Former Rep. David Rivera was arrested Monday for charges of conspiring to launder money and illegally acting as an agent of the Venezuelan government, according to a U.S. official and an indictment. Rivera and his associate Esther Nuhfer sought to improve bilateral ties between the U.S. and Venezuela in exchange...
Girls who escaped Arizona polygamist group found in Washington state
Investigators say eight girls ranging in age from 11 to 16 who ran away from away from their home in Arizona were found in Washington state. The FBI says the girls were wives of Samuel Bateman, a self-proclaimed prophet. KPNX’s Chase Golightly reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill this week that would block the federal government from transporting immigrants across state lines to receive an abortion, and she has co-sponsor support from fellow Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn. The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act would […] The post Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
This conservative Christian couple in South Carolina have become outspoken advocates for abortion rights
Jill Hartle might seem an unlikely advocate for abortion rights, but after a devastating pregnancy loss, she's raising her voice.
A judge in Texas uses a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
Policy, politics and progressive commentary For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But […] The post A judge in Texas uses a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns appeared first on Nevada Current.
Arizona judge orders Kari Lake to compensate Katie Hobbs for some fees for election lawsuit, but declines to sanction her
A Maricopa County judge on Tuesday ordered Arizona Republican Kari Lake to compensate Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs for some legal fees related to the election lawsuit Lake had brought challenging her loss, but he stopped short of sanctioning Lake for filing the lawsuit.
Gen Z students dramatically threaten to leave country, change schools over Roe overturning: 'Really scary'
A BestColleges survey found that most undergraduate students and prospective students disagree with overturning Roe v. Wade and the decision could impact their education.
Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023
New research has revealed Washington as the best state to retire in the US. The research carried out by Global Residence Index used the OECD Better Life Index as inspiration to help decide the most important factors for those of retirement age. The following factors were ranked across each of...
Shocking Report Finds Over 60,000 Black Women Were Murdered or Went Missing Last Year
Startling data released by Research in Action (RIA) found that more than 60,000 Black women and girls went missing or were murdered in the US last year. Furthermore, Black women are more than twice as likely to be victims of homicide compared to their White counterparts. The numbers have called...
Arizona can't enforce 1864 law outlawing abortion, court rules
The State Court of Appeals has ruled that Arizona cannot enforce an 1864 law outlawing abortion in all cases except when the mother's life is in danger.
TikTok is 'digital fentanyl,' incoming GOP China committee chair says
TikTok is an addictive drug China's government is providing to Americans, says the incoming chairman of a new House select committee on China. GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin told NBC's "Meet The Press" in an interview that aired Sunday that he calls TikTok "digital fentanyl" because "it's highly addictive and destructive and we're seeing troubling data about the corrosive impact of constant social media use, particularly on young men and women here in America," and also because it "effectively goes back to the Chinese Communist Party."
Formerly one of the worst, Utah's occupational licensing laws among nation's most affordable
(The Center Square) – Recent statewide reform efforts have made Utah the most improved state in the nation for burdensome occupational licensing practices, a recent study shows. The Institute of Justice released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an...
Six Months After Roe v. Wade Demise, Abortion Opponents are Shaken and Angry
In the six months since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, abortion opponents have undergone an unprecedented series of attacks nationwide.
CNN analyst says the Supreme Court will consider a fringe theory that could reshape US elections
Joan Biskupic, CNN's senior Supreme Court analyst, discusses an important case the court will consider in 2023 about the controversial independent state legislature theory that could change US elections.
Citing safety and security, Hawaii lawmaker looks to ban TikTok
With new concerns about the safety of the popular app TikTok... More and more states are banning the app from government devices..
Dozens of states see new laws on abortion, minimum wage take effect in 2023
New abortion laws and minimum wage amounts are taking effect in dozens of states across the country after the U.S. entered 2023 on Sunday. New drug policies are also coming.
