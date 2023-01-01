Read full article on original website
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Jake Hagopian Makes In Three Career Tulsa Shootout Wins In A-Class
Going back-to-back in A-Class at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, the win during the 38th edition of the “Mecca of Micros” officially makes California’s Jake Hagopian a three-time Golden Driller winner. The 2019, 2022, and now 2023 champion of A-Class earned the pole in Saturday’s A-Feature and...
California’s TJ Smith Finally A Shootout Winner In Outlaw Non-Wing
After years of trying, Saturday night was the night for TJ Smith, who finally landed his first Golden Driller in Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout competition with a dominating performance in Outlaw Non-Wing action. Chasing Oklahoma’s Jason McDougal the first five revolutions, the door swung open for Smith to take the...
Tulsa Shootout flagman hit by race car (Video)
Watch the video of the scary incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tulsa Shootout is currently underway in Oklahoma. The week-long indoor dirt race hosts Outlaw karts on the bullring oval just ahead of the famed Chili Bowl Nationals. Watch the Tulsa flagman video below. In most racing events, the flagman...
news9.com
Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Comes To An End
The Tulsa Shootout is coming to an end after five days of high-speed racing at Expo Square. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared why racers keep coming back to Tulsa, at 9 p.m.
KRMG
18-year-old racing again after breaking neck and relearning to walk
TULSA, Okla. — A teenage race car driver from Locust Grove is heading into the New Year with determination after breaking his neck in a crash last year, being diagnosed an incomplete quadriplegic and then learning to walk again. 18-year-old Daison Pursley climbing into his micro car at the...
Tulsa, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Ohio State football analyst Matt Guerrieri joining Kevin Wilson at Tulsa as defensive coordinator, per reports
Ohio State senior advisor defensive analyst Matt Guerrieri is expected to leave the Buckeyes for Kevin Wilson's head coaching staff at Tulsa, according to multiple reports. Guerrieri will serve as defensive coordinator under Wilson on the Golden Hurricanes staff. Guerrieri returns to a play-calling rules after spending four years as co-defensive coordinator at Duke prior to joining coach Ryan Day's staff in Columbus for this past season.
Rebels Pursuing Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders?
Track the player movement with the Ole Miss Rebels football roster following the 2022 college football season
bartlesvilleradio.com
Baby Derby 2023 Winner!
Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
KOKI FOX 23
Shopping center made of shipping containers to open in Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A new shopping center is coming to Bartlesville this year and it’s going to be made out of shipping containers. The developer behind it, Danielle Weaver, said she hopes it will bring unique shopping to Bartlesville and more investment to the west side of town.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
KRMG
Rogers County animal rescue mourns loss of twice-rescued eagle
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers County animal rehabilitation center is mourning the loss of an eagle that they have rescued twice. On Jan. 1, 2023, Wild Heart Ranch announced the news of the eagle’s death on social media. According to a Wild Heart Ranch social media post, the...
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters battle north Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters are at a house fire in north Tulsa near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. A FOX23 photographer on the scene saw one woman being loaded into an ambulance. This is the second house fire Tulsa firefighters have been to Monday morning. Firefighters also...
KRMG
Bartlesville police offer free, safe rides home for NYE revelers
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — As people celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, there’s a warning to drive responsibly in Green Country. Both Tulsa and Bartlesville police are urging drivers not to drink and drive. The plea comes after Bartlesville police offered safe rides home to people celebrating on New Years Eve.
news9.com
Bartlesville Band Performs Live Music At Hospice Facility
Three people from Bartlesville wanted to find a way to cheer people up during difficult times. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared how the group is comforting others this year.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Locals flock to Sapulpa restaurant to enjoy last meal before its closure
SAPULPA, Okla. — Freddie’s Bar-B-Que and Steak House has closed its doors for good in Sapulpa, but during their last few days, people lined up all the way around the front of the building to get in and enjoy their favorite restaurant one last time. The iconic restaurant...
KOKI FOX 23
19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
Stranded Tulsa traveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger
Stranded Tulsa raveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger. Some are still waiting for their luggage and for many the chaos has turned costly.
Oklahoma State Representative Files Bill To Support School Personnel
A State Representative from Tulsa filed a bill to give a pay raise to school support personnel in order to help ease ongoing staff shortages. Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron said the state needs to do a better job of supporting the people who support our children. The Big Yellow...
