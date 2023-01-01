The University of Houston Cougars continue to be a mainstay near the top of the college basketball rankings as the calendar turns to 2023. UH moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 on Monday following wins over Tulsa and UCF to start AAC play. The Cougars trail only undefeated Purdue, which garnered 60 of 61 first-place votes, in the rankings. Houston sits at No. 1 nationally both at KenPom.com and in the most recent NET Rankings, with its only setback of the season being a close top-10 loss to Alabama last month,

