‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark
Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
Novak Djokovic loses opening match of 2023 season
Novak Djokovic played his first match of the 2023 season, and despite a great start, it didn't go according to his plans. The 21-time Grand Slam champion made a decision to start the 2023 season on a doubles court. He signed up for the Adelaide International 1 with his good friend Vasek Pospisil, who he supported at this year's Davis Cup Finals. The duo took on Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round.
2023 Adelaide International 1 ATP Draw with Djokovic, Medvedev, Murray & more
The ATP season will get underway with the first ATP 250 event of the year - the Adelaide International 1 - which will run from January 1-8. Despite being only an ATP 250 event, it features a very interesting draw full of players ranked in the Top 20 of the ATP Rankings. Last year, Gael Monfils won the tournament, but he won't be present at the 2023 Adelaide International 1, the first of the two events held in this city.
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
Nadal loses also second match at United Cup despite being 2 points away from win
Neither Australia nor Spain could advance from their group at the 2023 United Cup. Alex de Minaur and Rafael Nadal still fought for their country on the tennis court. Previously, both countries lost to the United Kingdom as neither Nadal nor De Minaur could beat Cameron Norrie, who led the country to his triumph in the group. In the fight for second place, Spain and Australia faced off, and the ATP singles match was first on the schedule.
Changes made to Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland Garros with all matches best of three sets, best of five for final
The 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the Roland Garros courts and they reverted back on their decision to make all matches best of three matches. The tennis event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the iconic Roland Garros venue. It will be the first time in a while that the tennis Olympics are being played on clay and it's going to give a new dimension to the event with a more diverse group of players expected to do well. The defending champion will be Alexander Zverev who won the event by beating Karen Khachanov in the final.
Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France
Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
De Minaur Downs Nadal In United Cup Thriller
Alex de Minaur delivered a stunning performance under the lights in Sydney Monday when he overcame World No. 2 Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to give Team Australia a 1-0 lead against Team Spain in Group D at the United Cup. With a capacity crowd watching on, the 23-year-old rallied...
Nadal: 'I Need Battles Like This'
While he will not leave the inaugural United Cup with a title for Team Spain, Rafael Nadal can take away the experience of two titanic tussles in Sydney as he looks to recapture his top form. The 36-year-old lost a pair of three-setters at the United Cup, to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur, as Spain were eliminated from the mixed-gender event in the group stage.
Andreescu beats Mururuza at Adelaide International
ADELAIDE, Australia – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu rallied to beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in a clash of Grand Slam champions in the first round of the Adelaide International. The 2019 U.S. Open champion Andreescu trailed 0-6, 2-5 before staging a remarkable comeback to beat...
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
Tennis-Nadal calls for United Cup format tweaks to avoid dead rubbers
SYDNEY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal likes the United Cup concept but says the mixed team tournament's format should be changed to ensure there were fewer dead rubbers going forward.
Nadal continues to rubbish retirement rumours despite Norrie loss at United Cup: "Don't keep going with it because I'm here to keep playing tennis"
Rafael Nadal was once again forced to shut down retirement talks after he suffered somewhat of a surprising defeat to Cameron Norrie at the United Cup. It wasn't the best Nadal can play tennis and raised a few eyebrows among his fans but it was the first match in this new campaign and it's not a big deal. As always, the Spaniard was asked about his retirement and he had to shut down talks of it, once again. Speaking about it, Nadal asked the media to stop asking:
Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany
World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
2023 TATA Open Maharashtra Draw including Cilic, Van de Zandschulp and Ruusuvuori
The 2023 ATP event in Pune is a 250 event with former champion Marin Cilic as the top seed and the final that will be played on January 7th. The new season is upon us and one of the first events will be in Pune. The 250 event there will feature a pretty solid field overall as Marin Cilic tries to add another trophy from the event from the cabinet. He won the event about a decade ago and now came back to try and do it again. He'll start with a 1st round BYE and face either Carballes Baena or Zapata Mirallas in round two.
