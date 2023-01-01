Read full article on original website
64 Years Ago: Johnny Cash Performs at San Quentin State Prison
Sixty-four years ago today, on Jan. 1, 1959, Johnny Cash kicked off the new year on a high note: It was on that date that the singer performed at the famous San Quentin State Prison in California, beginning a series of concerts held at various prisons throughout the rest of his career.
13 Years Ago: Jimmy Wayne Begins His Meet Me Halfway Walk
Thirteen years ago today, on Jan. 1, 2010, singer-songwriter Jimmy Wayne kicked off the new year by starting a 1,700-mile walk, called Meet Me Halfway, to raise awareness about youth aging out of the foster care system. Wayne first had the idea for the walk in December 2009, while enjoying...
30 Years Ago: Vince Gill Hits No. 1 With ‘Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away’
Vince Gill had just begun a career-making hot streak when he released "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away" as the second single from his sixth studio album, I Still Believe in You. The song became his second straight No. 1 hit on Dec. 26, 1992 -- 30 years ago today.
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades
Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Sing Moving Mashup of 'Wrecking Ball' and 'I Will Always Love You'
The country icon and her goddaughter rang in 2023 with an emotional performance of their two hit songs while co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami Iconic musical duo Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus just created an iconic musical mashup. While co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, the live special's namesake host and her godmother delighted fans with a handful of showstopping performances together, including a medley of two of their biggest hits. Just minutes before ringing in 2023 at...
19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country
A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place.
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Scotty McCreery Adds Swagger to ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ at ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [Watch]
Scotty McCreery's CMA Country Christmas performance recalled the King, and we don't mean the King of Country. The "It Matters to Her" singer covered "Holly Jolly Christmas" during ABC's broadcast on Thursday night (Dec. 8), and he put a little swagger into his performance. The rockabilly approach was one that Elvis Presley may have been proud of. Watch the video for yourself below.
52 Years Ago: Lynn Anderson’s ‘(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden’ Hits No. 1
Fifty-two years ago today, on Dec. 26, 1970, Lynn Anderson's single "(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden" became her first No. 1 hit. The song was the title track of her 10th studio album. "Rose Garden" was written by Joe South and included on his 1969 album, Instrospect. Freddy...
Luke Combs Says He Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record
Miranda Lambert released her sixth studio album The Weight of These Wings in November of 2016. She wrote and recorded the songs on the two-disc offering at a pivotal time in her life. The Texas native had just gone through a divorce from Blake Shelton. Additionally, she was working on a new relationship. The songs on the album reflect the pain of the divorce and the hope she found in her new relationship. It won Album of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards and was considered by many to be one of the best albums of 2016. Luke Combs agrees.
Brantley Gilbert’s New Year’s Goals Include New Music: ‘I Got a Lot of Work to Do’
Brantley Gilbert dropped a somewhat surprise album in November called So Help Me God, and the singer is already looking ahead to new music in 2023. Gilbert will head to Texas to write more music in February, but he says been working on new tunes since before he released his latest project.
Bailey Zimmerman Gets Recognized in Airports Now: ‘It’s Really Cool to Feel All the Love’
Newcomer Bailey Zimmerman's star was already on the rise before he released his debut EP, Leave the Light On, in October — but even he couldn't have predicted what a massive success the project would be. Leave the Light On steamrolled Zimmerman toward record-breaking success in the chart and...
Drake Milligan Hat-Tips Elvis Presley and Shania Twain on Electrifying ‘Sounds Like Something I’d Do’ [Listen]
Fast-rising country newcomer Drake Milligan's dreams are finally becoming a reality. After moving to Nashville in 2018, inking a record deal with his now-label home BBR Music Group, dropping an introductory EP in 2021 and finishing second runner-up on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, Milligan is getting the opportunity to hit the ground running with his debut country radio single, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do."
Charley + Rozene Pride — Country Music’s Greatest Love Stories
On Dec. 28, 1956, a young Charley Pride and his wife, Rozene, got married. They'd just met earlier that year: He was playing Negro League baseball for the Memphis Red Sox and she was a dedicated baseball fan. Although the couple were only in their early 20s at the time,...
Songwriter Nicolle Galyon Had No Idea How Tough It Is to Be Vulnerable as an Artist
Nicolle Galyon has been writing hit country songs for nearly two decades, but the songwriter says she's got a brand-new respect for recording artists after the release of her 2022 debut album, Firstborn. "I have so much empathy for artists," she told Taste of Country on the red carpet before...
Country Song Power Rankings — January 2023
The No. 1 country song to begin 2023 proves that there is more than one way to "make it" in country music. Taste of Country's monthly Top 40 list has undergone a makeover. Instead of just listing the songs in reverse order like we always have, we've pulled data to help you better follow your favorite songs. Check out the improvements below.
Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas
When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
