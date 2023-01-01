ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Distractify

Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades

Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
People

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Sing Moving Mashup of 'Wrecking Ball' and 'I Will Always Love You'

The country icon and her goddaughter rang in 2023 with an emotional performance of their two hit songs while co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami Iconic musical duo Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus just created an iconic musical mashup. While co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, the live special's namesake host and her godmother delighted fans with a handful of showstopping performances together, including a medley of two of their biggest hits. Just minutes before ringing in 2023 at...
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
The Boot

Scotty McCreery Adds Swagger to ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ at ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [Watch]

Scotty McCreery's CMA Country Christmas performance recalled the King, and we don't mean the King of Country. The "It Matters to Her" singer covered "Holly Jolly Christmas" during ABC's broadcast on Thursday night (Dec. 8), and he put a little swagger into his performance. The rockabilly approach was one that Elvis Presley may have been proud of. Watch the video for yourself below.
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Says He Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record

Miranda Lambert released her sixth studio album The Weight of These Wings in November of 2016. She wrote and recorded the songs on the two-disc offering at a pivotal time in her life. The Texas native had just gone through a divorce from Blake Shelton. Additionally, she was working on a new relationship. The songs on the album reflect the pain of the divorce and the hope she found in her new relationship. It won Album of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards and was considered by many to be one of the best albums of 2016. Luke Combs agrees.
Taste of Country

Drake Milligan Hat-Tips Elvis Presley and Shania Twain on Electrifying ‘Sounds Like Something I’d Do’ [Listen]

Fast-rising country newcomer Drake Milligan's dreams are finally becoming a reality. After moving to Nashville in 2018, inking a record deal with his now-label home BBR Music Group, dropping an introductory EP in 2021 and finishing second runner-up on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, Milligan is getting the opportunity to hit the ground running with his debut country radio single, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do."
103.1 Kickin Country

Country Song Power Rankings — January 2023

The No. 1 country song to begin 2023 proves that there is more than one way to "make it" in country music. Taste of Country's monthly Top 40 list has undergone a makeover. Instead of just listing the songs in reverse order like we always have, we've pulled data to help you better follow your favorite songs. Check out the improvements below.
103.1 Kickin Country

Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas

When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

