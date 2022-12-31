ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

715newsroom.com

Fire Traced Back to Tractor

Officials in Sun Prairie say Friday’s fire that destroyed a storage shed was likely started by a tractor. Crews from eleven different fire departments were on the scene for more than eight hours putting out the fire, and that water had to be hauled in because of the farm’s rural location. Officials said Saturday that a tractor that was parked in the shed shortly before the fire was discovered may be to blame.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire destroys barn near Watertown; cause under investigation

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Fire officials are working to determine what caused a large barn fire south of Watertown late Christmas Day. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the W3800 block of Ebenezer Drive. The Watertown Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they found the roughly 120-by-60-foot metal barn well involved in flames. ﻿ Crews...
WATERTOWN, WI
715newsroom.com

WI Holds Steady in Coaches Poll

Wisconsin holds steady at 15th in this week’s college basketball coaches poll. The Badgers secured a 76-to-66 win over Western Michigan last Friday to extend their winning streak to five games. The full Big Ten schedule gets underway tomorrow night as the Badgers host Minnesota.
MADISON, WI

