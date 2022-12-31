Officials in Sun Prairie say Friday’s fire that destroyed a storage shed was likely started by a tractor. Crews from eleven different fire departments were on the scene for more than eight hours putting out the fire, and that water had to be hauled in because of the farm’s rural location. Officials said Saturday that a tractor that was parked in the shed shortly before the fire was discovered may be to blame.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO