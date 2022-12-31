Wisconsin is standing-out in the Midwest for what it didn’t do on New Year’s Day. Wisconsin did not raise the minimum wage. Illinois, Minnesota, and Michigan all raised their starting wages. Wisconsin’s minimum wage is officially seven-dollars and 25-cents, but most jobs are offering far more than that. Iowa is the only other neighbor in the Midwest that didn’t raise the minimum wage to start the year. In all, 23 states across the country hiked their minimum wage to begin 2023.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO