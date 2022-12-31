Read full article on original website
New Proposal Pitches Tax-Free Retirement
One of the first budget proposals for the new year would make retirement tax free in Wisconsin. Republican state Rep David Steffen has a proposal that would exempt the first 100 thousand-dollars in income for single folks, and 200 thousand-dollars for married folks from state taxes. Steffen says allowing people to keep more of their own money in retirement may keep more people in Wisconsin.
Minimum Wage Stays Flat in WI
Wisconsin is standing-out in the Midwest for what it didn’t do on New Year’s Day. Wisconsin did not raise the minimum wage. Illinois, Minnesota, and Michigan all raised their starting wages. Wisconsin’s minimum wage is officially seven-dollars and 25-cents, but most jobs are offering far more than that. Iowa is the only other neighbor in the Midwest that didn’t raise the minimum wage to start the year. In all, 23 states across the country hiked their minimum wage to begin 2023.
New Year, New Laws
It’s a new year and that means a host of new laws in states and cities across the country are now in effect. Twenty-seven states will see minimum wage increases in 2023. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to 15-dollars and 74-cents, the highest rate in the U.S. Meanwhile, California and Washington will now require employers to share information about their salaries to prospective employees beginning January 1st. And Maryland and Missouri will be the latest states to offer legalized recreational marijuana.
Inauguration Day At Wisconsin Capitol
There are a lot of new faces at the Wisconsin Capitol. Lawmakers and the state’s elected leaders take their oaths of office today, and for many of them it will be their first time.
Back to Work For WI Lawmakers
The new year officially begins tomorrow for Wisconsin lawmakers and elected leaders. Tomorrow is inauguration Tuesday at the statehouse. The governor will take his oath of office at 11 a.m. Lawmakers will take their oaths at 2 p.m. Tomorrow is mostly a day for pomp and circumstance. Lawmakers aren’t scheduled to get to work on a new state budget for a few more weeks.
