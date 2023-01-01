Read full article on original website
Prairie Central boys, Normal Community & Peoria High girls thrilled with tournament titles
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several Central Illinois basketball tournaments delivered with thrilling basketball games during the holiday week. The Prairie Central boys finally took home the Williamsville tournament title for the first time in program history. They defeated East Peoria 55-34. It came after years of coming up just short.
Illinois women on verge of first AP ranking since 2000
That’s one way to start 2023. One day after picking up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019, Illinois women’s basketball nearly entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since just after the turn of the century, checking in right outside the poll with the most votes of any team not in the top 25.
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
CFB world reacts to absolutely brutal bowl game bad beat
It was a special day for Mississippi State on Monday as they took the field in the ReliaQuest Bowl without head coach Mike Leach, who passed away last month. The team decided to play the game to honor him and they certainly did that in many ways, including a wild final play that ruined the day of many gamblers.
Snowbird Open brings out the golfers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - For others in Central Illinois, they started off the new year on the green Tee-ing off at Bloomington’s Highland Park Course. Golfers of all ages fought through the fog working to score birdies and holes in one. Each person who wanted to play just...
Comeback effort not enough as Iowa women’s basketball takes first Big Ten loss at Illinois
Illinois handed No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball a 90-86 loss on Sunday — their first of the Big Ten season. Going into the game, Iowa had won seven straight games against Illinois. The Hawkeyes looked like they were poised to continue that streak at State Farm Center in...
June Dallas Peden-Stade
June Dallas Peden-Stade, 3, of Auburn passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home with her parents. She was born August 20, 2019 in Springfield, the daughter of Ali Peden and Adam Stade. She was preceded in death by her great-grandma, Janet Nolan; great-grandpas, Hallie Fulk and Ed Stade and her dog, Biff.
Judith A. Clauser
Judith Ann Clauser, 77, of Pawnee, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Hillsboro. She was born November 27, 1945 in Springfield, the daughter of Kenneth J. and Elma I. Smith Staley. She married James E. Clauser in 1972 and he prceded him in death in 2017.
Kelly E. Peters
Kelly Elisabeth Peters, 16, of New Berlin, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born March 17, 2006 in Springfield, the daughter of Don and Heather Kirby Peters. Survivors include her parents, Don and Heather; siblings, Kirby, Jacob and Karly Peters and...
Joanne R. Lake
Joanne Ruth Lake, 84, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born April 10, 1938 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, the daughter of Vernon Zimmerman and Ruth Beisser. She married Dr. Thomas Lake in 1960 and he preceded her in death in 2021. Joanne was...
Kenneth P. Stephens
Kenneth P. Stephens, 79, of Berlin, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his mother’s home. He was born April 3, 1943 in Riddle Hill, the son of Elmer and Lucy (Koke) Stephens. He married Martha Robertson in 1965 and she preceded him in death in 2020. Kenneth had worked...
Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
John R. Summers
John R. Summers, 94, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 10, 1928 in Lynnville, the son of John F. Summers and Ruth A. Patterson. He married Darlene E. Nunes in 1954 and she preceded him in death in 2018. John worked...
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
William L. Pennell, III
William L. “Bill” Pennell, III, 86, of Chatham, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. He was born May 31, 1936 in Springfield, the son of William L. Pennell, II and Lillian (Butler) Pennell. He married Carol Ann Lofy in 1958. Bill joined...
Charles R. Lowe, Jr.
Charles R. Lowe, Jr. 80, of Springfield, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital. He was born April 28, 1942 in Springfield, the son of Charles R. and Martha (Oberreiter) Lowe, Sr. He married Barbara S. Ruble in 1990. Charles was a United States Navy Veteran. He...
Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
UPDATE: New info on missing man’s truck
An autistic man reported missing in Christian County a month ago was apparently a hospital patient in Kerrville, Texas, but was discharged this week. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says nobody around here has seen Gregory Mendenhall, 52, since Nov. 1. Kettlekamp Friday updated information on a red Chevy pickup truck connected...
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
Clark Griswold Would Be So Proud of this Illinois Christmas Home
There seem to be two types of people during the Christmas season. There are those who resemble Ebenezer Scrooge and others who channel their inner Clark W. Griswold. This is an example of that 2nd one. It's a Christmas light display in Illinois that Clark would be so proud of.
