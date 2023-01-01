Read full article on original website
MariBeth Koonce
1d ago
These steps may not be the biggest, but what a difference they make in someone's life.
Reply(1)
6
Related
I gave my twin girls unique names – people say it’s clear we wanted boys and my kids will ‘will murder me in my sleep’
PARENTS picked unique names for their two daughters, and people were shocked by their picks, unsupportive of the adults. An anonymous Facebook post was shared on Reddit, showing the weird and questionable names that a set of parents named their children. In a Reddit post, someone shared a screenshot of...
Upworthy
Dad confronts young son's bully with kindness after learning the boy is homeless
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 3, 2021. It has since been updated. When Aubrey Fontenot's son Jordan opened up to him about being bullied at school, like every concerned parent, he was determined to put an end to it. The Houston dad took the matter to school officials, alerting them about the older boy who was tormenting his 8-year-old. "My son gets daily progress reports and it seemed like the two always had issues. The bullying thing was ongoing," Fontenot, a local tattoo artist, told the Houston Chronicle. "I asked my son about it and he told me the boy was messing with him and was too rough. I told [the school] that stuff like this can be a lot for a kid and we didn't know what my son was going through. They said they would take care of it."
Upworthy
Beautiful reaction of two girls finding out their aunt is a transwoman is winning everyone's hearts
People in the transgender community often go through a lot of challenges and struggles in their lifetime. While they grapple with trying to fit into the world, they also face a number of issues in helping their family accept their reality. Britney P Neang shared a touching video on Instagram of her two nieces patiently listening to her as she explained to them that she is a transwoman. The young girls are seen tearing up as Neang tells them she was assigned male at birth. One of them gently grabs her and collapses onto her chest in a warm and loving embrace. Her remarks visibly moved the youngsters as they acknowledged her identity.
Upworthy
Dog keeps 3-year-old boy company during a timeout in adorable photo: 'Best pal'
Kids and pets usually share a special bond and often stand by each other no matter what. A photo shared on Facebook shows this heartwarming relationship between a 3-year-old boy and his dog. The image, which shows the canine standing by his young friend who was given a timeout, has won many hearts on the internet. The boy's mother, Jillian Smith of Norwalk, Ohio, shared the picture of her son Peyton and their English Mastiff dog Dash with the caption: "When you're in time out but your best pal won't let you serve your time alone." The picture went viral with more than 52k shares. Speaking to Good Morning America, Smith said: "I just happened to have my phone on me at the time he was in timeout and took the picture.”
KTRE
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?. Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera. The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to...
Upworthy
Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'
Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
Upworthy
Dad takes son on cute 15-minute coffee dates every day on the way to Pre-K to ease him into new routine
Children always find it difficult to adapt to sudden changes in the environment as can be the case with joining school or Pre-K. Spending time with parents during formative years can teach young kids a variety of life lessons, including how to treat others with respect. The main goal of the trips should be to deepen the link between the parent and kid while also making them enjoyable and occasionally informative. One story that's winning hearts on the internet is that of a father and his 4-year-old son. This cute father-son date routine has helped 4-year-old Luca to adjust to the significant change of starting school, but his father now considers it "the best 15 or 20 minutes of my day" and will keep doing it for years to come, he told "Good Morning America".
suggest.com
Fan Favorite Ryan Long Reveals How ‘Jeopardy!’ Helped Him Break Out Of His Shell
When most fans watch Jeopardy!, they assume that the contestants have always been known for their intelligence. How else could one person retain so much information on a wide variety of subjects? While this is true for many contestants, Ryan Long just doesn’t fit this stereotype. In fact, the 16-game winner barely graduated high school!
Woman Desperate for Brother with Brain Injury to Move Out of Their Inherited Home
What is a person to do when their values don’t align with their roommate?. It’s a conflicting feeling when a loved one passes away, and can take time to grieve the reality. Regardless of what is gained in light of a person passing, most individuals just wish to have their loved ones back.
Baby With Down Syndrome Finally Sits up on His Own and His Face Is Priceless
This will bring tears to your eyes.
I did 50 squats a day for a month and the results were surprising
I challenged myself to do more squats for a month – here's how it went and what were the results
Mom who lost 100 pounds, became a champion powerlifter shares her top tip for change
Tamara Walcott is featured in People magazine's "Beyond the Scale" feature.
Comments / 7