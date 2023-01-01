Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 31, 2021. It has since been updated. In 2010, a father of two Jeff Feingold dropped off donations to a local children's shelter. This is when he learned about the lesser-known issue of hygiene insecurity. While the challenges of food insecurity and homelessness are well-documented, the lack of access to basic hygiene supplies such as shampoo, soap, and toothpaste (which can be expensive) is not as widely known. Unlike food banks for those experiencing food insecurity and shelters for the homeless, no institutions exist to address hygiene insecurity. Most notably, food stamp benefits cannot be used to purchase these items. Therefore, Feingold decided to launch Hope & Comfort, a non-profit that distributes hygiene products to community-based organizations in the state of Massachusetts, CNN reports.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO