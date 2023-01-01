Read full article on original website
Don’t Qualify For SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food
The American Rescue Plan provided an additional $37 million to boost a program for elderly citizens who might need extra help with groceries and food each month. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT...
Upworthy
Food stamps don't cover hygiene supplies. So, this kind man hands them out by the millions.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 31, 2021. It has since been updated. In 2010, a father of two Jeff Feingold dropped off donations to a local children's shelter. This is when he learned about the lesser-known issue of hygiene insecurity. While the challenges of food insecurity and homelessness are well-documented, the lack of access to basic hygiene supplies such as shampoo, soap, and toothpaste (which can be expensive) is not as widely known. Unlike food banks for those experiencing food insecurity and shelters for the homeless, no institutions exist to address hygiene insecurity. Most notably, food stamp benefits cannot be used to purchase these items. Therefore, Feingold decided to launch Hope & Comfort, a non-profit that distributes hygiene products to community-based organizations in the state of Massachusetts, CNN reports.
Chick-fil-A fined for paying workers in meals, not cash
A Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, North Carolina, illegally paid some workers with meal vouchers instead of wages, while also violating child labor regulations by using teenagers for hazardous work, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.The DOL has fined the franchisee $6,685 following an investigation that found certain employees were asked to direct traffic, then paid with meal vouchers instead of the minimum wage as legally required, the federal agency said on Monday. The agency also found that three teenagers under the age of 18 were operating, loading and unloading a trash compactor, violating rules that prohibit minors from performing hazardous jobs. Children...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: Grants of up to $5,000 to Help Your Community and the Environment
Business grants are established to help entrepreneurs. However, grants can also include measures to help the communities businesses are operating in. Other measures can also include providing grants that have a bigger impact, such as the environment. If your business happens to be in an industry a particular grant is looking to address, it is that much better.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
US Foods donated nearly $13 million in food and supplies in 2022
US Foods has announced that over the course of 2022 the company donated nearly $13 million in food and supplies, the equivalent of approximately six million meals or more than 265 truckloads of product. During 2022, the company organized a variety of associate giving and volunteer campaigns in support of...
Inside Biden's homelessness plan
President Biden has unveiled the latest item on his to-do list: a sweeping agenda aimed at reducing homelessness in the United States. But can the president's lofty goals be met? Here's everything you need to know: What is President Biden's new agenda for homelessness? The agenda, titled "All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent Homelessness," was unveiled by the Biden administration as the next iteration of the federal effort to stop homelessness. Produced by the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) in conjunction with 19 federal agencies, this federal strategic plan sets the ultimate goal of reducing homelessness in the...
More kids sickened by edibles at home as legal pot grows
Nearly a quarter of the children wound up hospitalized, some seriously ill, according to a new analysis in the journal Pediatrics.
The Almanac Online
Dry January, The Farm Bill, and ZinEX
I hope your December was filled with good food and friends. It turned out to be my busiest holiday season (work-wise) in many years, thus you didn’t see much here. Never-the-less, a welcome sign of small business returning post-covid. We are grateful. We have a couple plans for you...
PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits for veterans
Thousands of veterans are now eligible for additional benefits with an act in effect the first of the new year.
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these families
The new year might be a little bit brighter for some families thanks to a recently announced guaranteed income program. The program has three primary goals: to provide cash assistance to low-income families, provide career and job training opportunities for young people, and expand access to health care.
