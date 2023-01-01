Read full article on original website
JonBenet Ramsey’s dad John reveals biggest regret about 6-year-old’s final Christmas
There’s not always tomorrow. The father of tragic child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey revealed his biggest regret about his daughter’s final Christmas — after she was given a new bike. “We went out in the back alley and she rode it up and down the alley a couple of times,” her dad, John, told The US Sun of the 1996 holiday at the family’s Boulder, Colo., home. But the heartbroken father said that instead of spending time with her as she rode, he rushed his excited 6-year-old daughter along, eager to get to their holiday meal with friends on time. “I said,...
How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie”
Willie Nelson, the enemy of the IRS… and the hero of the people I mean c’mon, it’s impossible to dislike the guy. From his peaceful, soft-spoken and likeable personality, to the legendary songs that have will forever etch his name in the country music history books, to his endearing affinity for cannabis, it’s simply impossible to not like him. However, there’s one thing about the man that I’ve always wondered… How’d he get the nickname “Shotgun Willie?” Finally, I’ve got the […] The post How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
In 2000, a grandmother went Christmas shopping and was never seen again. What happened to Shari Anderson?
Sharon "Shari" AndersonPhoto byJustice for Native People. 50-year-old Sharon "Shari" Christine Anderson lived in Stanwood, Washington with her husband of six years, John. John worked at Boeing while Shari was a social worker for 15 years. The couple had two adults daughters; their youngest daughter, Niki, had two sons that Shari adored.
The best and biggest concerts playing metro Phoenix in January 2023
Two of Motown's most iconic artists — the Temptations and the man who wrote their first chart-topping entry on the Hot 100, Smokey Robinson — will swing through metro Phoenix in a month whose other highlights range from Jazz Is Dead doing Grateful Dead covers to Carin Leon fresh from winning Best Regional Mexican Song at the Latin Grammys. Our guide to January concerts also features shows by R&B star Ari Lennox, alternative hip-hop great Open Mike...
