New York Post

JonBenet Ramsey’s dad John reveals biggest regret about 6-year-old’s final Christmas

There’s not always tomorrow. The father of tragic child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey revealed his biggest regret about his daughter’s final Christmas — after she was given a new bike. “We went out in the back alley and she rode it up and down the alley a couple of times,” her dad, John, told The US Sun of the 1996 holiday at the family’s Boulder, Colo., home. But the heartbroken father said that instead of spending time with her as she rode, he rushed his excited 6-year-old daughter along, eager to get to their holiday meal with friends on time. “I said,...
BOULDER, CO
Whiskey Riff

How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie”

Willie Nelson, the enemy of the IRS… and the hero of the people I mean c’mon, it’s impossible to dislike the guy. From his peaceful, soft-spoken and likeable personality, to the legendary songs that have will forever etch his name in the country music history books, to his endearing affinity for cannabis, it’s simply impossible to not like him. However, there’s one thing about the man that I’ve always wondered… How’d he get the nickname “Shotgun Willie?” Finally, I’ve got the […] The post How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
95.3 The Bear

Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
95.3 The Bear

Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas

When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
95.3 The Bear

Here Are Americana Radio’s Most Played Albums of 2022

The Americana Music Association has released their list of 2022's most played albums on Americana radio, and this year's top 10 includes an eclectic mix of artists. Complied from airplay data taken from the period Dec. 14, 2021 through Dec. 12, 2022, this year's rankings spotlight some of The Boot's favorite records from the past two years.
95.3 The Bear

Jelly Roll Has Big Goals for Losing Weight in the New Year

Jelly Roll had a breakout year in 2022 that included opening for major tours, his first country hit and a headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, among other accomplishments. In 2023, the Antioch, Tenn., native is looking forward to advancing in his music career, but he's also dedicated to improving his health.
95.3 The Bear

Brett Young To Perform on PBS New Year’s Eve Special, ‘United in Song’

Brett Young will be spending his New Year's Eve with The American Pops Orchestra and a long list of artists on United in Song: Ringing In The New Year Together on PBS. Airing New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, at 8/7 PM CTl, the special will be hosted by theater performer Renée Fleming and actor and musician Chris Jackson. Young will perform alongside artists including Rhonda Vincent, Natalie Grant, Matt Doyle, Carolina Gaitán, Mandy Gonzalez, Joaquina Kalukango, Roman Mejia, MILCK, Ricardo Morales, Tiler Peck, Jacqueline Schwab, Reginald Smith, Jr., Wendlo and Raye Zaragoza.
OHIO STATE
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

