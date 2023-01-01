Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jelly Roll To Play Concert for His Mother’s Nursing Home
Jelly Roll's mom missed his Nashville concert, so he's going to bring a concert to her. The "Son of a Sinner" singer says that he'll play the nursing home she's staying in this week. Jelly Roll's mother missed his show after breaking her ankle. He shared that she broke it...
23 Years Ago: Faith Hill Tops the Charts With ‘Breathe’
Twenty-three years ago today (Dec. 25, 1999) was a Christmas to remember for Faith Hill: It was on that date that the singer landed at the top of the country charts with her hit single, "Breathe;" the song stayed in the No. 1 spot for an astonishing six weeks. "Breathe,"...
JonBenet Ramsey’s dad John reveals biggest regret about 6-year-old’s final Christmas
There’s not always tomorrow. The father of tragic child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey revealed his biggest regret about his daughter’s final Christmas — after she was given a new bike. “We went out in the back alley and she rode it up and down the alley a couple of times,” her dad, John, told The US Sun of the 1996 holiday at the family’s Boulder, Colo., home. But the heartbroken father said that instead of spending time with her as she rode, he rushed his excited 6-year-old daughter along, eager to get to their holiday meal with friends on time. “I said,...
How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie”
Willie Nelson, the enemy of the IRS… and the hero of the people I mean c’mon, it’s impossible to dislike the guy. From his peaceful, soft-spoken and likeable personality, to the legendary songs that have will forever etch his name in the country music history books, to his endearing affinity for cannabis, it’s simply impossible to not like him. However, there’s one thing about the man that I’ve always wondered… How’d he get the nickname “Shotgun Willie?” Finally, I’ve got the […] The post How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
23 Years Ago: LeAnn Rimes’ Self-Titled Album Goes Platinum
Twenty-three years ago today (Jan. 3, 2000), LeAnn Rimes kicked off the new year -- and the new millennium -- on a high note: It was on that date that her eponymous studio album, released on Oct. 26, 1999, went platinum, the first record to do so in the 2000s.
Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash to Include Collaborations From Kelsea Ballerini, Wynonna Judd + More
New Year's Eve is coming up on Saturday (Dec. 31), and Nashville will be celebrating with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing on CBS. The special is set to feature more than 50 performances, including multiple all-star collaborations that CBS announced on Thursday (Dec. 29). Artists who will...
Jackson Dean’s No. 1 Celebration Was Plagued by Car Issues That Left Him Stranded
When Jackson Dean found out his song, "Don't Come Lookin,'" had reached the No. 1 spot in late November, he was riding high. He posted a video while on a road trip from the east coast back to Nashville in which he thanked country radio and fans for their support of the song.
Jimmie Allen Shares Heartfelt Version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’
Jimmie Allen is ushering in the holidays with a heartwarming, soulful cover of classic Christmas carol, "Have Yourself a Little Christmas." The singer posted a video of the full version of the song on Friday (Dec. 23). In the clip, Allen sits at his keyboard while singing to a pre-recorded...
Songwriter Nicolle Galyon Had No Idea How Tough It Is to Be Vulnerable as an Artist
Nicolle Galyon has been writing hit country songs for nearly two decades, but the songwriter says she's got a brand-new respect for recording artists after the release of her 2022 debut album, Firstborn. "I have so much empathy for artists," she told Taste of Country on the red carpet before...
Brantley Gilbert’s New Year’s Goals Include New Music: ‘I Got a Lot of Work to Do’
Brantley Gilbert dropped a somewhat surprise album in November called So Help Me God, and the singer is already looking ahead to new music in 2023. Gilbert will head to Texas to write more music in February, but he says been working on new tunes since before he released his latest project.
Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas
When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
Bailey Zimmerman Gets Recognized in Airports Now: ‘It’s Really Cool to Feel All the Love’
Newcomer Bailey Zimmerman's star was already on the rise before he released his debut EP, Leave the Light On, in October — but even he couldn't have predicted what a massive success the project would be. Leave the Light On steamrolled Zimmerman toward record-breaking success in the chart and...
Shania Twain Doesn’t Know If Throat Surgery Results ‘Will Last Forever’
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023, and it's a special project for the singer for multiple reasons. It's her first album since her official return to music with 2017's Now, and her first since the throat surgery she underwent in 2018.
Bailey Zimmerman Walks Away From a Breakup With a New Song, ‘Get to Gettin’ Gone’ [Listen]
Christmas just came early for Bailey Zimmerman fans. After weeks of teasing “Get to Gettin’ Gone” on TikTok and Instagram, the Illinois native has finally dropped the track, and it’s sure to resonate with those who have had their hearts broken. Like Zimmerman’s collection of songs...
Trisha Yearwood + Garth Brooks Have One Christmas Tradition They Stick to No Matter How Crazy Life Gets
When both of your parents are country music superstars with busy touring schedules, it can be tricky to find time to do all of the Christmastime activities that make the holiday season special. Despite their hectic calendars, though, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood always make time for a tradition that makes it feel like Christmas in their household.
Here Are Americana Radio’s Most Played Albums of 2022
The Americana Music Association has released their list of 2022's most played albums on Americana radio, and this year's top 10 includes an eclectic mix of artists. Complied from airplay data taken from the period Dec. 14, 2021 through Dec. 12, 2022, this year's rankings spotlight some of The Boot's favorite records from the past two years.
Jelly Roll Has Big Goals for Losing Weight in the New Year
Jelly Roll had a breakout year in 2022 that included opening for major tours, his first country hit and a headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, among other accomplishments. In 2023, the Antioch, Tenn., native is looking forward to advancing in his music career, but he's also dedicated to improving his health.
Orli Gottesman From ‘Yellowstone’ Reveals What Kelly Reilly Is Really Like Offscreen
Kelly Reilly plays one of the toughest characters in television history in her role as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, but according to one of her new co-stars, she's very different when the cameras are not rolling. Orli Gottesman, who joined the show during Season 5 as a love interest for...
Brett Young To Perform on PBS New Year’s Eve Special, ‘United in Song’
Brett Young will be spending his New Year's Eve with The American Pops Orchestra and a long list of artists on United in Song: Ringing In The New Year Together on PBS. Airing New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, at 8/7 PM CTl, the special will be hosted by theater performer Renée Fleming and actor and musician Chris Jackson. Young will perform alongside artists including Rhonda Vincent, Natalie Grant, Matt Doyle, Carolina Gaitán, Mandy Gonzalez, Joaquina Kalukango, Roman Mejia, MILCK, Ricardo Morales, Tiler Peck, Jacqueline Schwab, Reginald Smith, Jr., Wendlo and Raye Zaragoza.
