SIOUX CITY -- A pair of twin boys are Sioux City's first of 2023. Alyssa Bertrand, a registered nurse at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, told The Journal that the first baby, at 3 pounds 12 ounces, was born at 8:54 a.m. New Year's Day. The second, at 4 pounds 2 ounces, was born at 9:32 a.m. As of this writing a name had not been chosen for the babies; the first has been deemed Baby A and the second Baby B.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO