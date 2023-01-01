ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vogue Magazine

The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023

Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
Robb Report

All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World

There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
TravelPulse

The Best Caribbean Resorts for Single Travelers

If you are single and planning a vacation in the Caribbean, you should know that there are excellent adults-only resorts located on some of the best beaches, where guests are welcomed with first-class amenities and unique experiences. These are some of the most recommended resorts where single travelers can discover...
msn.com

The World's Most DANGEROUS Cities Tourists Fear to Visit

Slide 1 of 41: When you research your next travel destination, it’s always wise to consider where it ranks in terms of safety and risk to foreign travelers. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index (SCI) scores international destinations on personal safety and digital, health, infrastructure and environmental security – with an overall score out of 100 – making it a handy tool for tourists. Using this data, we've ranked the 10 safest cities in the world, followed by the 10 most dangerous.
travelawaits.com

10 International Destinations Topping Our Readers’ 2023 Travel Lists

Over half of TravelAwaits readers, 56 percent, plan on going abroad in 2023 according to this year’s State of Travel survey. Below, you’ll find the top international countries our readers plan to visit in the coming year. Spoiler alert: All roads lead to Rome. 1. Italy. Our returning...
AOL Corp

Americans stranded for days at freezing Iceland airport

A romantic getaway to a winter wonderland instead became three days of delays and disruptions for Missouri couple Becky and Robert Carson who, along with dozens of others, have been stuck at an airport in Iceland with little food or communication and forced to sleep on cold floors. Heavy snowfall...
CBS Miami

2023 Travel trends, busy and expensive

MIAMI - 2022 proved to be an enormous comeback for travel as the pandemic eased. Get ready for more of the same in 2023, on steroids. Americans swarmed Paris and other international cities last year and 2023 will be no different, according to the luxury travel network Virtuoso. "For 2023 you're going to see two things happening. You're going to see far more demand and much higher prices because of that demand," said Virtuoso's global public relations managing director Misty Belles. Virtuoso forecasts France, Italy, and Greece will once again be among the top international destinations. Japan and South...
TravelPulse

North America's Premier Shopping Destinations

The holiday shopping season might be over but travelers looking to grab some souvenirs and gifts for loved ones can find them year-round in these buyer's paradises. Here are some of the best places to shop in North America. New York City. It is the U.S. city that most reflects...
KTVZ

China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening

China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals from January 8, in a major step toward reopening its borders that have shut the country from the rest of the world for nearly three years. Inbound travelers will only be required to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48...
US News and World Report

The 11 Best All-Inclusive Mexico Resorts for Families

If you're looking for family-friendly, all-inclusive resorts with year-round warm temperatures, beautiful beaches, top-notch cuisine, picturesque sunsets and a plethora of water sports, Mexico is a hard destination to beat. Its family resorts boast everything from water parks and high-tech teen clubs to world-class spas and five-star dining for an all-inclusive getaway, making your family vacation easy and memorable.

