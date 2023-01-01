Read full article on original website
Related
rockydailynews.com
Pedestrian killed in late-night crash on I-225 in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – One person is dead after being struck by a car late Saturday night. At approximately 9:54 p.m. on Dec. 31, Aurora 911 dispatch received reports of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-225 near East 6th Avenue involving a pedestrian and vehicle. When officers...
rockydailynews.com
Nearly 6K fentanyl pills seized from Greeley man; sentenced to 40 years
GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A 27-year-old man from Greeley was sentenced to serve four decades in a Colorado prison after investigators seized just under 6,000 fentanyl pills. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Andrew Durdy of Greeley was sentenced in Weld County District Court to serve 40 years in a Colorado corrections institute.
rockydailynews.com
Snow hits Denver on Monday with colder temps
DENVER (KDVR) — On this New Year’s Eve, expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions in Denver with lows in the upper 20s. In the Mountains, expect moderate to heavy snow with gusty wind and temps in the teens or colder. Avalanche watches/warnings remain in effect. Forecast Sunday.
Comments / 0