ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California. Samuel Ersson stopped 28 shots to improve to 3-0-0 in three career starts since taking over for the injured Carter Hart (concussion) last week. Ersson lost his chance at his first career shutout with 39.6 seconds remaining but helped give the Flyers their first three-game winning streak since the opening three games of the season. “(Ersson) is super impressive,” Konecny said. “He looks so calm in there. It looks like he’s been playing here for a while. He’s doing a great job and he works hard too in practice so it’s nice to see it paying off for him.”

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO