Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers survive scare, beat Raiders in OT

LAS VEGAS — The 49ers didn't exactly go rolling into the new year in the same fashion they closed out 2022. But after eight consecutive victories, this might have been the kind of game the 49ers needed to fully prepare them for the pressure of the NFL playoffs. Rookie...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WJBF

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

How Purdy maintained level head in 49ers' wild win over Raiders

LAS VEGAS — The 49ers' 37-34 overtime win over the Raiders on Sunday was a roller-coaster of emotions, but Brock Purdy appeared incredibly calm even with the pressure on his shoulders. Afterward, San Francisco's rookie quarterback shared why it's important for him to keep his composure throughout the highs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT for 9th consecutive win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his team has been in playoff mode for several weeks as it fights for a top seed in the NFC, and Sunday had a postseason atmosphere. Playing in front of a raucous pro-49ers crowd as visitors in Las Vegas,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What impresses 49ers veteran teammates most about Purdy

The rookie who defied the odds to win a roster spot as the 49ers’ No. 3 quarterback now is the team’s most important player heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season and the playoffs. Brock Purdy. “He has been exactly what we’ve needed at...
Yardbarker

49ers-Raiders: 3 D-linemen among 7 inactives for Niners

DL Kevin Givens (knee) WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) On Friday, San Francisco ruled out Garoppolo, Givens, and Samuel. Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness) were listed as "questionable" to play. Both are active. On Saturday, the 49ers elevated two players from the practice squad....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Top 49ers Players vs Raiders in Important Close Win

The San Francisco 49ers have defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in a close overtime matchup. This win required all the top 49ers players to step up and secure the victory. The 49ers have won nine games in a row, the first time since 1997. This win also puts them in the number two seed with one more game left in the regular season. Here are the top 49ers players against the Raiders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

