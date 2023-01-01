ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Independent

A dog was accidentally sent through airport security X-ray, TSA says

A dog was accidentally sent through an airport X-ray machine after being zipped inside a passenger’s backpack, according to the Transportation Security Administration.TSA Great Lakes shared an image of the backpack in a carry-on bin at airport security along with an X-ray that showed the outline of the dog in the carry-on luggage.The bizarre incident took place at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday.The small dog, which was a dachshund Chihuahua mix, was “a little skittish” when it came out of the machine but otherwise unharmed, according to TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle.The passenger was seemingly “unaware”...
MADISON, WI
TODAY.com

How to bring homemade foods through airport security, according to the TSA

Whether you’re planning a trip to visit loved ones or taking a vacation, you might be contemplating bringing a few of your favorite foods along like a treasured recipe or baked goods. If it’s a road trip, then all you really need to do is to stow your perishable...
BoardingArea

Dear TSA Agents: Wait, I Can EXPLAIN!!!

We even posted an article, way back when, about where to complain if you have a problem with the TSA (or some of the major airlinse, for that matter). Sometimes though, you have to take chance and make sure the TSA knows how important the contents of your luggage are, even if said contents may appear to be a little…extreme? Such was the case of a Florida playwright named Michael Presley Bobbit.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Black Enterprise

WATCH: Woman Flings Computer at Airline Agent After Kids Went ‘Missing’ in Miami Airport

A 25-year-old woman flew into a rage when she flung a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport. She is now facing criminal charges. According to CBS News, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and Camila McMillie has been arrested on charges of “aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travelnoire.com

These Are The Top 10 Most Stressful Airports In The U.S.

Airports can be hectic, uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating but which are the most stressful airports in the U.S.?. A recent study revealed the absolute most stressful airports in the U.S. This list highlights which airports to avoid to keep stress levels down, but mostly, it reveals how travelers feel about the flight process in general. The list proves that ‘stress’ comes in the form of rude airport staff, super busy airports, uncomfortable environments and more.
New York Post

I’m a flight attendant: 5 things you should never do on gross planes

This mile-high hygiene video will make you realize just how germy jets really are. Flight attendant Tommy Cimato has taken to TikTok to tell passengers how to stay sanitary during long-haul flights — and his video has left some sickened. The Arizona-based airline worker revealed his tips in a clip titled “5 things you should never do on an airplane,” which has gone viral amid Americans’ frustrations with air travel following flight cancellations, delays, and luggage issues. In the clip, Cimato warned travelers — and his nearly 500,000 followers — not to wear shorts while flying on planes, saying seats...

