Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
A dog was accidentally sent through airport security X-ray, TSA says
A dog was accidentally sent through an airport X-ray machine after being zipped inside a passenger’s backpack, according to the Transportation Security Administration.TSA Great Lakes shared an image of the backpack in a carry-on bin at airport security along with an X-ray that showed the outline of the dog in the carry-on luggage.The bizarre incident took place at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday.The small dog, which was a dachshund Chihuahua mix, was “a little skittish” when it came out of the machine but otherwise unharmed, according to TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle.The passenger was seemingly “unaware”...
TSA officials find dog in passenger’s bag at Wisconsin airport
Just a few weeks after TSA officials in New York found a cat inside a passenger’s checked bag, a traveler at a Wisconsin airport accidentally sent a dog through the X-ray unit inside a backpack, according to the TSA.
TODAY.com
How to bring homemade foods through airport security, according to the TSA
Whether you’re planning a trip to visit loved ones or taking a vacation, you might be contemplating bringing a few of your favorite foods along like a treasured recipe or baked goods. If it’s a road trip, then all you really need to do is to stow your perishable...
Dear TSA Agents: Wait, I Can EXPLAIN!!!
We even posted an article, way back when, about where to complain if you have a problem with the TSA (or some of the major airlinse, for that matter). Sometimes though, you have to take chance and make sure the TSA knows how important the contents of your luggage are, even if said contents may appear to be a little…extreme? Such was the case of a Florida playwright named Michael Presley Bobbit.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
WATCH: Woman Flings Computer at Airline Agent After Kids Went ‘Missing’ in Miami Airport
A 25-year-old woman flew into a rage when she flung a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport. She is now facing criminal charges. According to CBS News, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and Camila McMillie has been arrested on charges of “aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.”
Southwest Airlines passengers were threatened with arrest on Christmas for ‘trespassing’ at the airport they were stranded in
Southwest passengers stranded in Nashville on Christmas were told by airport police they no longer had valid tickets and risked arrest.
American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now
Atlanta and Denver's airports are seeing some of the most delays as a storm upends Christmas travel, according to FlightAware.
JetBlue flight carrying 127 people is evacuated after passenger's phone charger catches fire
A JetBlue flight was evacuated at New York's JFK International Airport Saturday night after a passenger's phone charger caught fire.
travelnoire.com
These Are The Top 10 Most Stressful Airports In The U.S.
Airports can be hectic, uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating but which are the most stressful airports in the U.S.?. A recent study revealed the absolute most stressful airports in the U.S. This list highlights which airports to avoid to keep stress levels down, but mostly, it reveals how travelers feel about the flight process in general. The list proves that ‘stress’ comes in the form of rude airport staff, super busy airports, uncomfortable environments and more.
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Leaked Southwest Airlines Memo Asks HQ Employees to Help Get Flights on Track
An internal message requested Southwest Airlines headquarters employees to voluntarily work in scheduling rather than their normal jobs.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was 'chilling' in the American Airlines lounge at JFK before flying business class to his parents' home to await trial
The cofounder and former CEO of collapsed crypto trading platform FTX was spotted at JFK airport on Thursday before flying to his parents' home.
I’m a flight attendant: 5 things you should never do on gross planes
This mile-high hygiene video will make you realize just how germy jets really are. Flight attendant Tommy Cimato has taken to TikTok to tell passengers how to stay sanitary during long-haul flights — and his video has left some sickened. The Arizona-based airline worker revealed his tips in a clip titled “5 things you should never do on an airplane,” which has gone viral amid Americans’ frustrations with air travel following flight cancellations, delays, and luggage issues. In the clip, Cimato warned travelers — and his nearly 500,000 followers — not to wear shorts while flying on planes, saying seats...
AOL Corp
Southwest woes leave thousands of bags lost and left in piles at airports: 'There's nothing we can do'
It's not just thousands of people with canceled Southwest Airlines flights being stranded at airports across the nation, but also thousands of pieces of their checked in luggage – even if the owner never got on a flight. Some passengers said they have been separated from baby gear, medicine...
disneybymark.com
Southwest Airlines Continues to Cancel Flights, Unable to Rebook Some Passengers Until January 1, 2023
A deadly snow “bomb cyclone” brought heavy snow, strong winds, and zero visibility, causing widespread travel disruptions over the holiday weekend. Airlines were forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights through Monday, according to FlightAware. Many airlines have recovered — more or less, except Southwest Airlines. As...
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
Holiday TSA Lines at Atlanta Airport Are Every Traveler's Nightmare
Good thing they're bundled up, at least.
More kids sickened by edibles at home as legal pot grows
Nearly a quarter of the children wound up hospitalized, some seriously ill, according to a new analysis in the journal Pediatrics.
