California State

silviamordini.com

Happy New Year! 🎊 Thank you!

I want to take a moment and send a big hearted thank you for being here, I’m truly grateful. Whether you’ve been with me since the very beginning or just joined in, I’m really thankful for your support. The feedback you’ve shared with me has been invaluable. I’m moved by your enthusiasm.
Reader's Digest

The Reader’s Digest 5-Day Declutter Challenge

Want to show your home a little love by setting it up for a fresh start?. Take Reader’s Digest’s 5-Day Declutter Challenge, which tackles five of your home’s major problem areas—kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and entryway. We worked with pro organizers Jamie Novak, author of Keep This, Toss That, and Michele Vig of @neatlittlenest to pin down the most efficient ways to spend half an hour in each of these targeted spaces.
Distractify

How to Set New Year's Resolutions For Kids That Add Value to Their Lives and Yours

When we think of New Year’s resolutions, often they’re focused on our own goals, like getting that promotion at work, finally learning to “love” Pilates, and eating at home more often than dining out. But when it comes to aiming higher and doing better, there really is no age limit! In fact, incorporating New Year’s resolutions for kids into your year-in-review routine offers benefits for the entire family.
momcollective.com

My word of 2023 is… Calendar

When the new year fast approaches, we often look back at the old year to reflect. What areas do I need to focus on this year that I feel will make me a better person or enjoy my life more?. For me, last year, I had a word; LESS. I...
BoardingArea

My 1,000th Post on LiveAndLetsFly

