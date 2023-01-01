ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

2

CBS Miami

South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions

SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
MIAMI, FL
westorlandonews.com

Here’s How Many Bonuses Awarded to New Law Enforcement Recruits in Florida

The first-of-its-kind Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program is part of the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation and awards a one-time bonus payment of $5,000, after taxes, to each newly employed officer within the state. Governor Ron DeSantis recently celebrated that more than 600 bonuses have been...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn

TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
TAMPA, FL
niceville.com

Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

BROWARD HEALTH CORAL SPRINGS WELCOMES 1ST BABY OF 2023

Coral Springs, Florida – January 1, 2023– Broward Health Coral Springs has welcomed the first baby of the New Year. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5 pounds, 13 ounces baby girl, was born at Broward Health Coral Springs at 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2023. Her parents, Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale were excited to welcome Liaxandra to the family! She is the couple’s first baby.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
floridainsider.com

Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations

Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

$7.1 Million Awarded to Support Florida’s Rural Communities

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced more than $7.1 million in awards to nine Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. “These strategic investments in our rural communities are important to families and businesses in rural Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “Our rural communities are the backbone of our state and strengthening their infrastructure strengthens Florida as a whole.”
FLORIDA STATE
Minha D.

DeSantis Announces Florida Commuters To Receive 50% Discount On Their Toll Bills - Limited Time Only

Starting January 1st, the program will provide a 50% discount on tolls for commuters who use the same toll road at least three times per week. The Florida legislature recently approved a discount toll program for frequent commuters. The legislation, initially proposed by Governor DeSantis in September of this year, was successfully passed during the recent Legislative Special Session. The Toll Relief Program begins on January 1, 2023, and runs through December 31, 2023. The program will provide a 50% discount on tolls for commuters who use the same toll road at least three times per week.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Florida preschool teacher accused of slapping 1-year-old during diaper change

MIAMI — A South Florida preschool teacher is accused of slapping a 1-year-old child while changing the boy’s diaper, authorities said. Odeity Perez-Barrios, 48, of Miami, was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of child abuse with no great bodily harm, according to Miami-Dade County online court records. Perez-Barrios is a teacher at Brickell Heights Preschool, the Miami Herald reported.
MIAMI, FL
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
LARGO, FL
westorlandonews.com

2022 Entrepreneurs of the Year Named by Florida SBDC at UCF

The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of Central Florida recently celebrated its 2022 Entrepreneurs of the Year and two first runner-ups. In the culmination of the inaugural FSBDC at UCF Small Business Excellence Awards program, the group ended the year celebrating the success, growth, business acumen, and community involvement of FSBDC at UCF’s clients from across its 8-county region.
ORLANDO, FL

