Founder of National Green Amendments Movement to Discuss Florida Effort for a Right to Clean Water
Maya K. van Rossum, author of The Green Amendment, The People’s Fight For a Clean, Safe & Healthy Environment will be touring Florida for two weeks to talk about her new book, the Green Amendment movement, and how Florida can benefit from securing a constitutional right to clean water as part of its state constitution.
Florida lawmakers consider what to do after dissolving Reedy Creek Improvement District
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking, and there is $1 billion on the line. Last year, Florida lawmakers targeted Disney, dissolving the company’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In doing so, they set the stage for $1 billion in debt to be transferred from Disney and Reedy Creek...
South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions
SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Here’s How Many Bonuses Awarded to New Law Enforcement Recruits in Florida
The first-of-its-kind Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program is part of the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation and awards a one-time bonus payment of $5,000, after taxes, to each newly employed officer within the state. Governor Ron DeSantis recently celebrated that more than 600 bonuses have been...
Pennsylvania Man Banned From Contact With Boca Resort After Incident With Guard
“The Boca Resort” Is Now Known As “The Boca Raton.” But Even The Court System Doesn’t Embrace Name. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Pennsylvania man is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday afternoon after apparently engaging in a physical altercation with a […]
Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn
TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
BROWARD HEALTH CORAL SPRINGS WELCOMES 1ST BABY OF 2023
Coral Springs, Florida – January 1, 2023– Broward Health Coral Springs has welcomed the first baby of the New Year. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5 pounds, 13 ounces baby girl, was born at Broward Health Coral Springs at 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2023. Her parents, Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale were excited to welcome Liaxandra to the family! She is the couple’s first baby.
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations
Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
COVID and the holidays: cases reaching levels not seen in months locally
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the holidays wrap up, the CDC is reporting COVID cases are reaching levels not seen in months both across the country and here in Florida and new COVID subvariants are responsible for those numbers. According to the CDC’s Community Profile Report published...
$7.1 Million Awarded to Support Florida’s Rural Communities
Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced more than $7.1 million in awards to nine Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. “These strategic investments in our rural communities are important to families and businesses in rural Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “Our rural communities are the backbone of our state and strengthening their infrastructure strengthens Florida as a whole.”
DeSantis Announces Florida Commuters To Receive 50% Discount On Their Toll Bills - Limited Time Only
Starting January 1st, the program will provide a 50% discount on tolls for commuters who use the same toll road at least three times per week. The Florida legislature recently approved a discount toll program for frequent commuters. The legislation, initially proposed by Governor DeSantis in September of this year, was successfully passed during the recent Legislative Special Session. The Toll Relief Program begins on January 1, 2023, and runs through December 31, 2023. The program will provide a 50% discount on tolls for commuters who use the same toll road at least three times per week.
Florida preschool teacher accused of slapping 1-year-old during diaper change
MIAMI — A South Florida preschool teacher is accused of slapping a 1-year-old child while changing the boy’s diaper, authorities said. Odeity Perez-Barrios, 48, of Miami, was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of child abuse with no great bodily harm, according to Miami-Dade County online court records. Perez-Barrios is a teacher at Brickell Heights Preschool, the Miami Herald reported.
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Friday January 6
Treasure Coast - Sunday January 1, 2023: Brightline’ will resume testing at maximum speeds of up to 110 mph through the Treasure Coast on Friday, January 6. It will last through the month of January. The testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and...
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
Florida Man Arrested After Stealing Semi-Truck In Georgia, Ramming Police Vehicle
A Florida man was arrested after stealing a semi-truck in Georgia, driving it back to Florida, and eventually ramming a police vehicle. According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), they arrested Edward Dial, 45, of Citrus Spring, Florida, for fleeing after hitting a police car
Perkins committed multiple campaign finance violations, says OIG
Pompano Beach – Broward Inspector General John Scott has found that City Commissioner Beverly Perkins violated Florida’s election laws by “willfully” filing incorrect and incomplete financial campaign reports and failed to report some expenditures in her successful 2020 run for the commission. The reports were filed...
FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
Florida drivers can now get half of their tolls credited back
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Heading into the first workweek of the new year, Tampa Bay area commuters who frequent toll roads to get to work have at least one thing to look forward to — a 50% rebate on SunPass charges. Back in December, Florida lawmakers passed a...
2022 Entrepreneurs of the Year Named by Florida SBDC at UCF
The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of Central Florida recently celebrated its 2022 Entrepreneurs of the Year and two first runner-ups. In the culmination of the inaugural FSBDC at UCF Small Business Excellence Awards program, the group ended the year celebrating the success, growth, business acumen, and community involvement of FSBDC at UCF’s clients from across its 8-county region.
