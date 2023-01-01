ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Flexible energy use service could save billions in investment

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLHQX_0k06CMlD00

A new service that pays customers not to use electricity during certain hours is the first step towards a system that could save billions of pounds in investment.

Experts believe that policies like the Demand Flexibility Service (DFS), launched this autumn, could pave the way to overhauling the relationship between a household and its energy supplier.

In exchange for a cheaper electricity tariff, people could give their energy supplier the option to decide at what time their electric car should charge or the heating turn on.

You will have to have consumers at the centre of the energy system because without them a net-zero energy system is not achievable at the speed that we want it and - most importantly - at the cost that we want it

Alex Schoch, Octopus Energy

“You would say ‘I want my house to be between X and Y temperature,” said Jo-Jo Hubbard, co-founder of energy technology company Electron.

“But maybe you could take a cheaper tariff and accept that it can be varied by up to two degrees, or maybe you take a just slightly cheaper tariff and that can be varied up to one degree.”

Today, if you plug your electric car in after getting home from work it will charge straight away, at the same time as every other driver.

As more people get electric cars and electric heating in their homes, peak electricity use could be several times higher than it is today.

Experts say this will create two problems. Firstly, the cables that run down the middle of the street are not big enough to carry charge to all the neighbourhood’s cars at the same time. Secondly, the wind does not always blow, so wind turbines might not be producing at full capacity during peak hour.

Today this is solved by using gas power plants, which can fire up quickly if millions of people plug in their cars, or if wind speeds drop.

“What’s really special about the flexibility market is, the more people who opt in, it drives down the cost of the energy system for everyone

Jo-Jo Hubbard, Electron

But by encouraging people to use electricity at different times, experts say you can solve, or at least heavily mitigate these problems.

“You will have to have consumers at the centre of the energy system because without them a net-zero energy system is not achievable at the speed that we want it and – most importantly – at the cost that we want it,” Alex Schoch, head of flexibility at Octopus Energy, said.

Octopus has been the most active energy supplier in the new DFS that National Grid launched in November.

The DFS pays customers not to use electricity at peak hours on certain days. It rewards them for using their ovens a little later, or not turning their washing machines on until the morning.

But Mr Schoch said he anticipated greater scope for such initiatives in the future. Octopus already offers customers a special electricity tariff designed for users with electric cars.

In future, when you get home and plug in your electric car, it will talk directly to your supplier and ask when it would be best – and cheapest – to charge.

“There’s a huge amount of optionality when that car charges. And I’m sure that you wouldn’t care when your car charges – as long as it’s ready, when you need it,” Mr Schoch said.

Heating would also be on a similar system, as could other appliances in the house. But Mr Schoch said heating and cars were the two biggest considerations.

The other thing is (the flexibility market's) not just a ‘nice to have’. The system does not work without it. Because otherwise there’s no way to leave gas. And that means net zero doesn't happen. That means everyone pays more for energy

Jo-Jo Hubbard, Electron

Experts stressed that any individual user would be able to override the systems if they wanted and set the parameters of how it worked.

By managing demand and incentivising customers to be flexible about when they heated their homes and charged their cars, the country would use its wind turbines and solar panels in a smarter way.

This could mean fewer turbines would be needed, potentially saving billions of pounds that customers would all otherwise pay through their energy bills.

The same went for the cables themselves. By using the grid in a smarter way it could avoid the massive cost of laying new cables across half the country.

“There’s a lot of smart stuff that we can do to stagger and schedule these things. So that everyone is comfortable and all the cars are charged on time, without us having to dig up every single road in Britain ,” Mr Schoch said.

Ms Hubbard said: “What’s really special about the flexibility market is, the more people who opt in, it drives down the cost of the energy system for everyone.

“So this isn’t a repeat of the solar price incentives, where wealthy people who could afford solar panels had cheaper energy, and everyone else picked up the bill of the subsidies.”

She added: “The other thing is it’s not just a ‘nice to have’. The system does not work without it. Because otherwise there’s no way to leave gas. And that means net zero doesn’t happen. That means everyone pays more for energy.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Energy payment: £600 to be delivered from January

Households in Northern Ireland will receive a single payment of £600 starting in January to help with their energy bills. The UK government confirmed electricity firms will be funded for the payments, with direct debit customers receiving the money into their bank accounts. Other customers will be sent a...
TheStreet

Here's How to Keep Winter Utility Bills Down as Energy Costs Rise

Energy costs are on a forward march this winter, as home heating costs will rise by 28% in 2022-23, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That should steam U.S. consumers who are already confronting high inflation and high-interest rates for in-demand commodities like food, gas, and automobiles. “For the...
rigzone.com

Fossil Fuel Power Fell Up to 68 Percent as Blackouts Hit US South

Power plants that burn coal and natural gas to produce electricity had significant drops in generation. — Power plants that burn coal and natural gas to produce electricity had significant drops in generation as a winter storm hit the US Southeast, forcing blackouts that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
maritime-executive.com

Orsted, Neptune Energy Plan Use Offshore Wind to Power CO2 Injection

Danish offshore wind company Orsted is partnering with offshore gas firm Neptune Energy on a plan for integrated operations in the UK North Sea. The idea of running offshore oil and gas platforms on local offshore wind power has taken hold in Europe and Scandinavia, and the first project is already under way at Equinor's Hywind Tampen site. On the UKCS, the Scottish government has conducted a large offshore-wind lease round focused on supplying offshore oil platforms with emissions-free power. It is a relatively low-cost way to cut large quantities of emissions from E&P operations, which are energy-intensive and rely on large quantities of natural gas for power.
Gizmodo

Renewable Fuel Giant May Be Misleading Public About Its Eco-Credentials

One of the world’s biggest renewable energy players may be misleading the public about its product. Earlier this month, Mongabay published a damning report on Enviva, the world’s biggest producer of wood chips used for biomass energy, based on allegations from an anonymous former employee, who claimed that the company is producing its chips in a much less environmentally friendly way than its PR materials claim.
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
TechSpot

Small nuclear reactors could solve data centers' sustainable power problem

Forward-looking: Data centers have become a massive industry, but many of them aren't very environmentally friendly due to their huge power demands, which are often met through the burning of fossil fuels. One proposed answer to this problem is for the facilities to use their own sustainable power sources in the form of miniature nuclear reactors.
aiexpress.io

Liberation Labs Closes $20M Seed Financing

Liberation Labs, a New York-based developer of a precision fermentation platform for the manufacturing of other proteins at scale, raised $20M in Seed Financing. The spherical was led by Agronomics and Siddhi Capital with participation from CPT Capital, Thia Ventures, 8090 Industries, and Echo. The corporate intend to make use...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

EDF Renewables North America Divests Interest in Five Wind Projects Totaling 447 MW in the United States

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- EDF Renewables North America (EDF Renewables) announced today it has completed the transaction with Boralex Inc. (Boralex) (TSX: BLX) by which Boralex has acquired EDF Renewables’ 50-percent ownership interests in five operating wind power projects totaling 447 megawatts (MW) in Texas and New Mexico. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005250/en/ Hereford Wind Project in Texas. (photog Daniel Peters)
TEXAS STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

WIN-Waste Investing in Innovation

As a vertically integrated waste and recycling solutions company, WIN Waste is on a mission to reinvent material reuse by diverting millions of tons of post-recycled waste from landfills, as well as continuing to focus on company growth, retention, safety, and operational efficiencies. In 2019, Wheelabrator Technologies, City Carting &...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

‘Painful’ ways in which people could end up paying more tax in 2023 highlighted

People could find themselves paying more tax in 2023 in several “painful” ways, a personal finance analyst has warned.Frozen thresholds and cuts to tax breaks are among the pressures people should be aware of, according to Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.Ms Coles said: “For most people, the lion’s share of the rise will come from the freeze in income tax thresholds.”Ms Coles said frozen income tax thresholds mean some people could end up paying more tax on their salary.As incomes rise, employers are under pressure to raise salaries, so their staff can afford to liveSarah Coles,...
electrek.co

Renewables will be the largest source of electricity by early 2025

Wind and solar are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, overtaking coal to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025, according to “Renewables 2022,” the latest edition of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report on the renewable sector.
24/7 Wall St.

The Company That Raised Pay 34%

Delta Airlines raised the pay of its pilots by 34%, a classic example of supply and demand. Airlines have been short on pilots and other personnel since the surge in air travel as COVID-19 infections dropped. Traffic on many airlines has reached pre-pandemic levels. Reuters reports that pilots will receive an 18% boost when they […]
money.com

Highest Paying Retail Jobs

*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
CNET

Everything to Know About Your Gas and Heating Bill to Help You Save

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. You already know that keeping your house warm and cozy all winter long is costly. But do you know why exactly gas and heating bills tend to spike this time of year? And do you know about the tricks you can use to lower these winter utility costs?
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy