ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wU4FY_0k06C5q700

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night.

The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment.

On their way to the hospital, authorities say the inmate kicked out the patrol car’s window and lunged outside. He tumbled onto the highway while still handcuffed.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over and struggled to gain control of the inmate, officials said. A good Samaritan also stopped to help restrain the prisoner.

After the inmate was secured again, he was placed inside the patrol car and transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 8

itoo
1d ago

he wanted to be out to celebrate the New year with his girlfriend. instead his girl celebrated with me.

Reply(3)
4
Related
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man dead

LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting

A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Suspect information and motive were not available.Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Caught on Camera: Inmate attempts escape from LASD vehicle on 5 Freeway

Wild footage showed the moments that a man attempted to escape from the back of a law enforcement vehicle that was traveling down the 5 Freeway in Newhall on Saturday. The suspect, who was handcuffed in the back of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol car, allegedly blew out the back window of the vehicle as it drove down the 15 Freeway, just north of the SR-14 Freeway connector, and shimmied out onto the freeway before one of the two deputies grabbed him. Deputies said that the man broke the window using both is head and shoulder. The video shows the man...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Courthouse Briefs

A Port Hueneme man is in a locked state mental facility for the criminally insane after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with a hatchet attack on three people in Port Hueneme. The authorities say that on the night of January 7, 2022, now 33-year-old Gregory...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Victim Wounded in Downtown Los Angeles Shooting

Downtown Los Angeles, CA: Just after 7:00 p.m., Dec. 31, the Los Angeles Fire Department received a dispatch for a gunshot victim at the corner of 7th and Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. After the victim was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

California Highway Patrol Officers Conducting Anti-DUI Crackdown

The California Highway Patrol, along with other law enforcement agencies wrap up an end-of-year crackdown on drunken and drug-impaired drivers Monday evening in Los Angeles County. The California Highway Patrol initiated its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deployed to catch impaired motorists,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Slams into Roadside Food Truck, 2 Transported to Hospital

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a roadside food truck injuring multiple victims Sunday, Jan. 1, just before 10:00 p.m. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to a traffic collision involving a food truck at East Amar Road and North Echelon Avenue in the city of Valinda.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Fatal Shooting on 215 Freeway Under Investigation

Moreno Valley, Riverside County, CA: A man was found fatally shot lying on the 215 Freeway late Saturday night, Dec. 31, 2022, in the city of Moreno Valley. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. regarding a hit-and-run collision on the southbound 215 Freeway. CHP also received calls...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Elderly woman reported missing in Antelope Valley

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo of a 73-year-old woman suffering from dementia and diabetes who went missing Sunday in Lancaster. Ernestine D. McHenry Martin was last seen at about 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of Arious Way, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Martin’s...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver calls Long Beach police after killing man in hit-and-run

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorist who fatally struck a man in Long Beach later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, authorities said Monday. Officers dispatched at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard located the victim in...
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Event Open to the Public on Saturday

The Pasadena Police Department, partnering with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, is conducting a free catalytic converter etching program on Saturday, Jan. 7, to combat the ongoing thefts of catalytic converters in the community. Acting Pasadena Chief of Police Jason Clawson said the event will be hosted by...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

1 killed in shooting outside 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the convenience store located on Mission Road and Selig Place. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. Homicide investigators were called to the scene after officers learned that one person had been fatally shot. It was unclear whether they were pronounced dead at the scene or hospitalized as a result of the shooting. Authorities provided no further information. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The westbound vehicle struck the man, said to be in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by MTA Bus

La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by an MTA bus Sunday morning in the city of La Crescenta. Glendale Police Officers and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue around 10:00 a.m., Jan. 1. An MTA...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

95K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy