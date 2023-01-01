Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
Eastern Conference Recap, Jan. 2: Donovan Mitchell Scores Career-High 71 Points Against Chicago Bulls
Donovan Mitchell has made his mark in the history books. He scored a career-high 71 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat the Chicago Bulls in overtime 145-134. It was the highest scoring game since Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006. He also had 11 assists while Kevin Love had 12 points and a season-high 17 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points while Zach LaVine had 26.
FOX Sports
Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing
Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee 84, Detroit 81
MILWAUKEE (9-5) Miszkiewicz 2-3 0-0 5, Rand 1-4 1-1 3, Browning 2-5 0-0 6, Jamison 4-7 1-2 9, Pullian 7-16 1-2 20, Freeman 9-14 2-2 23, Thomas 3-3 4-4 11, J.Johnson 1-4 3-4 5, Howell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-59 12-15 84. DETROIT (6-9) Anderson 2-6 0-0 5, Liddell 2-8...
WJFW-TV
Detroit 116, Minnesota 104
DETROIT (116) Bogdanovic 10-14 5-5 28, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 1-1 1-2 3, Bey 4-8 4-4 13, Ivey 0-4 1-2 1, Bagley III 8-16 2-4 18, Burks 4-13 3-5 13, Diallo 5-10 2-4 12, Joseph 4-9 2-2 11, McGruder 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 43-89 20-28 116. MINNESOTA (104) Anderson...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles plays Miami after James' 43-point performance
Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Miami Heat after LeBron James scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers have gone 8-8 at home....
WJFW-TV
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:06 a.m. EST
No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal. GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns, TCU returned two interceptions for scores and the third-ranked Horned Frogs withstood a frenetic second-half surge by No. 2 Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship. TCU, the most unlikely team to ever reach the four-team playoff in its nine-year history, has one more game to play in its improbable season and it will come against No. 1 Georgia, a 42-41 semifinal winner over No. 4 Ohio State, on Jan. 9 for the national championship at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Horned Frogs will try to win the program’s first national championship since 1938.
WJFW-TV
Detroit 41, Chicago 10
Chi_Kmet 13 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 10:54. Det_Wright 2 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 6:45. Det_Swift 17 run (Badgley kick), 14:24. Det_Wright 9 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 4:16. Det_FG Badgley 23, :17. Third Quarter. Det_Jama.Williams 2 run (Badgley kick), 11:34. Det_Swift 21 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 6:36.
FOX Sports
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
WJFW-TV
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m. Chicago at Columbus, 1 p.m. Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m. Philadelphia at Los Angeles,...
Yardbarker
Key Points: Porzingis, Kuzma Lead the Charge, Wizards defeat Magic in Orlando
The Washington Wizards have now won four straight games. Their latest victory came against the Orlando Magic in Orlando at the Amway Center. The Wizards defeated the Magic 119-100 to earn their 16th victory of the season. Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. spoke on the team’s four-game winning streak postgame.
FOX Sports
Portland faces Minnesota on 4-game road slide
Portland Trail Blazers (19-17, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to stop its four-game road skid when the Trail Blazers visit Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 5-4 against division opponents. Minnesota is 2-3 in games decided by less...
theScore
Blazers' Payton set to make season debut Monday vs. Pistons
The Portland Trail Blazers announced that offseason acquisition Gary Payton is available to make his franchise debut Monday against the Detroit Pistons. Payton underwent core surgery in July after signing a three-year, $28-million contract with the Blazers. The 30-year-old contributed to the Golden State Warriors' championship run last season, averaging...
FOX Sports
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
WJFW-TV
Detroit 4, Ottawa 2
Detroit013—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Watson 3 (DeBrincat, Batherson), 10:36. 2, Ottawa, Giroux 15 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 15:27. Penalties_Perron, DET (Hooking), 3:19; Zub, OTT (Slashing), 6:33; Tkachuk, OTT (Tripping), 18:56. Second Period_3, Detroit, Suter 5 (Raymond), 8:42. Penalties_Raymond, DET (High Sticking), 13:06; Chabot, OTT (Hooking), 15:32; Raymond, DET (Interference), 17:52. Third...
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams (knee) inactive for Memphis Sunday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Williams was listed doubtful due to right knee soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers since March 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Detroit's road trip will continue as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET to face off against Portland. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.49 points per game.
Comments / 0