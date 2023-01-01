Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:50 p.m.] Standoff on Hillsdale in Eureka
Eureka Police are at the scene of a standoff with an individual at a residence on Hillsdale in Eureka and have been since before 4 p.m. The subject at one point could be heard saying that he wanted to kill himself in the background of the scanner, but at 4:18 p.m., an officer on scene relayed to dispatch that the subject was “throwing the knife over the fence.”
informedinfrastructure.com
Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway
FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
kymkemp.com
Eureka Police Sergeant Eddie Wilson Retires
We’re not supposed to have favorites as news folks, but…Sergeant Eddie Wilson who retired from the Eureka Police Department on December 28 after almost two decades was at the same time very professional and very human. Interviews with him were clear, factual, and straightforward. And, yet, he never forgot the human side–his warmth and compassion for those people he dealt with on what might be the worst days of their lives shone through in his tone, in his word choice, and in how we saw him behave.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
kymkemp.com
Fundraiser for Family of Little Girl Whose Mother and Dad Were Shot in Eureka
Just one day after Christmas, a domestic violence situation left a 4-year-old girl without parents in Eureka. “She cries every night for them,” said Amanda McCurdy who is fostering the child, Jenna, until her older half-brother can welcome her into his family, hopefully later this week. Jenna lived with...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County OES January 1 Update on Resources Available After Recent Earthquakes
Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. Just after 2:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a 6.4M earthquake struck 14 miles from Fortuna, CA. On Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 aftershock occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka, CA just after 10:30 a.m. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of additional aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
kymkemp.com
New Year’s Day Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Update From the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka. There is no tsunami risk as a result of the earthquake. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
Watch: Video captures moment magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
The earthquake was reported about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California, and the United States Geological Survey said it was an aftershock from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the region last month.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS
A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled parts of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude temblor was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday near Rio Dell in Humboldt County. Caltrans at around 11 a.m. said State Route 211 at Fernbridge was shut down while crews...
kymkemp.com
Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info
Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
SFGate
Already shaken Rio Dell struck by magnitude 5.4 earthquake Sunday
The already rattled town of Rio Dell was shaken again Sunday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Rio Dell, Calif., at 10:35 a.m. at a depth of 27 kilometers. Two died and 12 were injured on December 20 when Humboldt County was...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace
Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
kymkemp.com
Free Vouchers for Dump Drop Off Offered to Fortuna Residents
How about some free waste disposal, Fortuna? Caltrans, Clean California, the City of Fortuna, and Recology invite Fortuna residents to claim one of 200 vouchers good for one free pickup truck or vehicle load of residential debris to be dropped off during business hours at the Recology Eel River Transfer Station in Fortuna.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County road advisories and flood closures
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans District 1 recently announced several road closures and closure warnings due to flooding. By Saturday morning, flooding of the Eel River may necessitate closing the bridge along Route 211. Caltrans District 1 said it typically waits to...
kymkemp.com
Centro del Pueblo’s Sanctuary Garden in Arcata Vandalized Again
Centro del Pueblo regrets to inform the Sanctuary Garden, in the City of Arcata, has been vandalized one more time before the end of 2022. On December 27th, our team members found damaged structures, the main gate alterated and locked. This is the fifth time the garden has been vandalized in 2022.
kymkemp.com
Renter’s Home Seriously Damaged in New Year’s Day Quake
Reports of damage from today’s quake is just beginning to come in. But we spoke to one victim, Monica Welch, who told us that she, her husband, and her son were sitting on their bed when big shake struck her town of Rio Dell. “[E]verything started shaking,” she told...
kymkemp.com
Coroner Releases Information on Double Homicide Victims
The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office released information on the double homicide which occurred December 27 on Crane Street in the Pine Hill area of Eureka in which a man and a woman were fatally shot leaving their 4-year-old child an orphan. Yesterday, a forensics pathologist at the Humboldt County...
kymkemp.com
OES Warns of Flooding on Humboldt County Rivers
Information from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services. According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) office in Eureka, the Eel River at Fernbridge in Ferndale is forecast to reach flood stage the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31, with moderate flooding occurring through Sunday, January 1, 2023. The California...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Boil-Water Notice Issued for Much of Mitchell Road and the Surrounding Area, Says Humboldt CSD
Press release from the Humboldt Community Services District:. Due to the recent water outage, which occurred on January 1, 2023, the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the Humboldt County Health Department, and the Humboldt Community Services District are advising residents of Gregory Lane, Browns Road, Lentell Road, Kluck Lane, and a portion of Mitchell Road to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
