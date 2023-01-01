Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money
Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
Y&R Spoilers For The Week Of January 2: Lies, Secrets, and A Baby?
The Y&R spoilers for January 2 – January 6, 2023, tease baby blues, a relationship on life support, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. After Chloe Mitchell Fisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson) comes calling with a home pregnancy test, a spiraling Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) takes to the restroom and sets about determining once and for all whether or not she’s with child.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Jan. 2 – 6: Lily’s Painful Decision
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 2 - 6 reveal heartache for one couple while another explores their relationship.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila’s Busted, Is This the End for Her?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter panics when John "Finn" Finnegan discovers she's alive.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Sinister Side Returns, Who’s His Next Target?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer reverts to his bad boy ways as he plots against his next enemy.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
GH Spoilers Speculation: Mac Has A Son, But It’s Not Cody Bell
Fans don’t agree on much, but they do agree on the following two things: Mac Scorpio deserves to have a biological child of his own…and Cody Bell is a really poor excuse for one. But GH spoilers usually tease that December tis the season of holiday miracles, and we’ve got a solution that will give everyone what they want. Well, except for Cody. But that’s also a bonus.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
DAYS Spoilers for January 2: The Tables Turn On Kristen DiMera
DAYS spoilers for Monday, January 2, 2023, tease Kristen DiMera getting a taste of her own medicine in the most horrible way. This scheme is so diabolical Brady Black considers backing out. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is the Queen of devious acts. She’s cheated scammed, killed, and kidnapped...
What Ever Happened To Claire On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" fans know how important family is to the characters on the show. The soap opera often celebrates family connections, and some of Salem's families go back generations. So many legacy characters have come in and out of Salem over the years, and one of the most interesting is definitely Claire Brady. Claire has family ties to some of the most popular iconic soap opera characters of all time. Her parents are Shawn Brady and Belle Black, making her the granddaughter of two iconic supercouples, Bo and Hope Brady and John Black and Marlena Evans, per Soap Central.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily makes a painful decision but will it mean cutting Billy loose?
Spoilers from Soaps.com for The Young and the Restless tease that on Thursday Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will make a painful decision but don't give any idea what it could be. The obvious answer would be that she finally kicked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to the curb but this may or may not be what happens.
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: It’s Esme Prince’s Biggest Secret Yet
For months, GH spoilers have been promising to reveal the identity of Esme Prince’s biological parents. And then they finally did! The scheming, seductive Eurotrash heiress is the offspring of Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlin. So that poor baby – and her adoptive parents – were doomed from Day One. But here’s something that’s got us a little confused.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Summer and Jack deceive Phyllis who is later frightened by Jeremy
Jeremy Hyde frightens PhyllisPhoto byY&R screenshot. Monday on The Young and the Restless Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) finds that she is having a day where everything is going wrong. She begins celebrating with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) because they have been successful or so they believe in getting Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Watros) to leave Genoa City. This is because Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Summer Abbott (Alison Lanier) have implied that the women ran Diane out of town. Both of them argued with her and cause her but Phyllis stands her ground and admits nothing.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Jan. 2 – 6: Tragedy Strikes Port Charles
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 2 - 6 reveal another tragedy looms in Port Charles as the hook killer strikes again.
Watch Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson and Her Husband’s Ex Do Something Together That You’d Probably Never Expect
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress knows how to step up and face the music — literally. It’s never too late to share memories from past holidays and that’s exactly what The Young and the Restless’ Eileen Davidson (Ashley; Days of Our Lives‘ ex-Kristen) recently did. Not only that, she gave her Instagram followers a front row seat to the festivities that went on during her family’s Thanksgiving.
DAYS Spoilers For the Week of January 2: Shocks, Surprises, and Death
The DAYS spoilers for January 2 – January 6, 2023, tease medical maladies, medicinal flowers taking a powder, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. Panic ensues when Kate Roberts Brady’s (Lauren Koslow) latest round of bloodwork indicates that she might soon relapse with the same illness brought on by her poisoning earlier this year. Soon after the news is delivered, Kate takes a turn for the worse and is hospitalized.
GH’s Michael Blake Kruse Speaks Out On Rory’s Exit
Some thought he was The Hook but poor Officer Rory Cabrera turned out to be a victim of the Port Charles killer on General Hospital. Now, Rory’s portrayer, Michael Blake Kruse, is speaking out on his departure from the ABC soap opera. Michael Blake Kruse – Discharged Patient.
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: A Pregnant Pause And Big Question
Y&R spoilers weekly update for January 2 – 6, 2023, tease that the week ahead is one woman facing a huge change and a man hoping for another chance. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This...
B&B Spoilers for January 3: Katie Logan Is Quite Impressed By Her Ex
B&B spoilers for Tuesday, January 3, 2023, tease Dollar Bill Spencer finally catches Katie Logan’s attention. It’s just too bad the timing couldn’t be worse. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is finally behind bars and Katie (Heather Tom) couldn’t be more proud to hear her former husband had something to do with putting her there. What a good guy Bill is. Wow, he’s really changed. Maybe Katie even underestimated him. She didn’t realize he’s such a hero.
