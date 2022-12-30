Read full article on original website
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
Flooding Strands Drivers, Leads to Dramatic Rescues in SoCal
Dramatic floodwater rescues in the Inland Empire and Orange County during a weekend storm were captured on camera, with one woman being tethered by rescuers before she was flung into the fast-moving stream. In San Bernardino County, three people became trapped in the Lytle Creek area, after fast-moving floodwaters stranded...
Storm Drenches Southern California on New Year's Eve
Southern California is ringing in the new year with rain. Steady rainfall spread across the region Saturday evening after a day of light rain in most areas. High wind warnings and flash flood watches were issued for some areas. The region will see periods of moderate to heavy rain and...
What to Know About the 2023 Rose Parade: Start Time, Theme, How to Watch
Pasadena will be in the nation’s spotlight Monday when the 134th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade rolls down a sun-splashed Colorado Boulevard. The parade and Rose Bowl football game usually held on New Year's Day will be Jan. 2 this year. See float winners here. Here's what to know.
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS
A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled parts of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude temblor was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday near Rio Dell in Humboldt County. Caltrans at around 11 a.m. said State Route 211 at Fernbridge was shut down while crews...
Cheeseburger Week, Pasadena's Other Big January Bash, Will Soon Sizzle
A flower-covered float and a stacked-high, ultra-melty cheeseburger don't seem to have much in common, at least at a quick and quirky glance. One is not edible, due in large part to its large size and non-digestible components, while a luscious, bun-encased patty topped with cheddar or provolone?. Prepare to...
LA County Urges COVID Precautions to Guard Against Holiday Surge
With New Year's Eve at hand and holiday parties on tap, Los Angeles County health officials are trumpeting three simple steps'' to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. "Testing before gathering, masking while indoors or in very crowded outdoor spaces, and staying home when sick'' can combat transmission, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Friday. The department also announced 3,410 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 28 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the county's cumulative total to 3,631,736 infections and 34,671 fatalities.
Missing Hiker Found Dead in Orange County
A 63-year-old hiker who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park was found dead on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Paul Morton has been found deceased. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
Man Ordered to Stand Trial in Fire That Damaged San Gabriel Mission
A man was ordered on Friday to stand trial on arson and burglary charges stemming from a four-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to the historic San Gabriel Mission nearly 2 1/2 years ago. Superior Court Judge Craig Richman found sufficient evidence to require John David Corey, 59, to stand...
Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Victim in Long Beach Crosswalk
One of the three vehicles that fatally struck a man in Long Beach fled the scene, authorities said Sunday. The victim was struck at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Pacific Avenue and 27th Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers arriving at the scene located a Honda Odyssey that was driven by a 78-year-old man.
At Least Three Arrested After Pursuit Ends in Westlake
A pursuit through the LA area ended in the arrest of at least three people in Westlake Sunday night. The California Highway Patrol was chasing a blue sedan through the Hollywood area when the driver and passengers abandoned the vehicle in Westlake. The driver and passengers ran into a residential...
Wild Video Shows Man Breaking Window, Trying to Leap Onto 5 Freeway
Shocking video recorded in Santa Clarita shows a man trying to escape a patrol car by leaping headfirst onto the 5 Freeway. The video was recorded Sunday in the Newhall area. The man was riding in the back of a patrol car on the 5 Freeway near Weldon Mtwy when he broke the window, and tried to dive headfirst onto the road.
Witnesses to Riverside Deputy Shooting Want Family to Know They Did All They Could to Help
The family of Deputy Isaiah Cordero arrived Friday at a memorial down the street from where he was gunned down Thursday, in search of the neighbors who rushed to help him and called 911. People from all over were coming to Jurupa Valley to pay their respects to fallen Riverside...
Photos: Top 10 Los Angeles Sports Moments of 2022
The 2022 sports calendar saw a lot of significant moments for fans in Los Angeles. New champions were crowned, heroes were hailed, legends were saluted, and we bid farewell to one of the GOATs. Regardless of the sport, season, or team, together we cheered each moment as if it were...
After Nextdoor Post, Community Bands Together to House Homeless Woman
For the last year-and-a-half, Lisa Cowan and her dog have been living out of Cowan’s pickup truck after she fell on hard times. Cowan was a caretaker for her father until he died, which is when she lost her place to live. Just before that, she was diagnosed with colon cancer, making her journey even harder. Cowan makes her way throughout Santa Clarita by moving locations often, but on one cold night, she didn’t think she was going to make it.
Felon Charged with Murder in Shooting of USC Security Guard
A 31-year-old felon was charged with murder on Friday in the shooting death of a USC security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near the university. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced Friday. Arraignment details were not immediately known.
Senior Couple Zip-Tied at Gunpoint in San Marino Home Invasion
San Marino police searched for four men who preyed on a senior couple in a home invasion robbery. The robbery occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1700 block of Oak Lane, according to a police statement. The four intruders wearing black ski masks pried open...
USC vs. Tulane 2023 Cotton Bowl: Preview, Predictions, Betting Odds, and Where to Watch
Happy New Year! The end of one year and the dawning of another means it's College Football Bowl Season and there are no better games than the annual "New Year's Six." The National Championship matchup is set: underdog TCU will square off against reigning champion Georgia at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next week. However, there are still a few other bowl games to watch before then, including one Southern California team that may have come one injured hamstring away from playing in the National Championship game themselves.
