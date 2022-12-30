For the last year-and-a-half, Lisa Cowan and her dog have been living out of Cowan’s pickup truck after she fell on hard times. Cowan was a caretaker for her father until he died, which is when she lost her place to live. Just before that, she was diagnosed with colon cancer, making her journey even harder. Cowan makes her way throughout Santa Clarita by moving locations often, but on one cold night, she didn’t think she was going to make it.

