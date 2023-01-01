ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX Sports

Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Analysis: The Suns are on the brink, and not in a good way

Only 18 months ago, the Phoenix Suns were on the brink. They held a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. They were two wins away from the parade. Chris Paul was finally going to get his ring. Suns in Four was not just a stadium chant, but a very real possibility. They’re on the brink again now. A very different brink. A team that lost 18 games in the entirety of the 2021-22 regular season lost its 18th game of this regular season — with 44 games left to play — on Monday, a 102-83 embarrassment at Madison Square Garden to New York, and the score makes it seem closer than it really was. It was really over with 4:30 left in the first half, the Knicks then holding a 52-20 lead.
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Grizzlies beat Kings behind Morant's 35 points

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Grizzlies Big Man Is Putting Up Monster Numbers

The Memphis Grizzlies earned a big win for themselves on Sunday night, taking down the Sacramento Kings at home. Memphis closed that promising team out with a 118-108 triumph. The Kings are no longer an easy team to beat and they sure put up a fight against the Grizzlies on New Year’s Day.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Desmond Bane (injury management) out Sunday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, Bane has been ruled out for the first game of 2023 due to "return from injury management" with his a right big toe sprain. Expect him back in action Tuesday night. For now, John Konchar will likely step into a starting role on the wing.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (hip) won't play Sunday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Clarke was listed doubtful due to left hip soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Grizzlies too much for Pelicans, 116-101

Ja Morant scored 32 points, and Steven Adams had 21 rebounds and 10 points as the host Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 116-101 on Saturday night. Desmond Bane added 18 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 12 for Memphis. Zion Williamson scored 20...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic, Mavs storm back to edge Rockets

Luka Doncic finished with a game-high 39 points and engineered an 18-point, second-half comeback that allowed the Dallas Mavericks to extend their winning streak to seven games with a 111-106 road victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Doncic missed 16 of 26 shots and 8 of 9 3-pointers, but...
DALLAS, TX
WITN

Hornets fall to Lakers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including a high-flying reverse...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

