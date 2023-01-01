Read full article on original website
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
How the Memphis Grizzlies unlocked the formula to containing Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Class was in session inside the FedExForum on Saturday night. One of the NBA's hardest formulas to figure out this season has been guarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, but the Memphis Grizzlies may have cracked the code. As Williamson got the ball at the top of the key,...
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Morant, Williamson Take Center Stage On New Year's Eve
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson will finally meet as stars on playoff teams this New Year's Eve.
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Analysis: The Suns are on the brink, and not in a good way
Only 18 months ago, the Phoenix Suns were on the brink. They held a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. They were two wins away from the parade. Chris Paul was finally going to get his ring. Suns in Four was not just a stadium chant, but a very real possibility. They’re on the brink again now. A very different brink. A team that lost 18 games in the entirety of the 2021-22 regular season lost its 18th game of this regular season — with 44 games left to play — on Monday, a 102-83 embarrassment at Madison Square Garden to New York, and the score makes it seem closer than it really was. It was really over with 4:30 left in the first half, the Knicks then holding a 52-20 lead.
Grizzlies beat Kings behind Morant's 35 points
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and...
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Grizzlies Big Man Is Putting Up Monster Numbers
The Memphis Grizzlies earned a big win for themselves on Sunday night, taking down the Sacramento Kings at home. Memphis closed that promising team out with a 118-108 triumph. The Kings are no longer an easy team to beat and they sure put up a fight against the Grizzlies on New Year’s Day.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing in 2023 facing a tough opponent on the second night of a back to back. The Sacramento Kings will be in Memphis for the second time this season on Sunday night. Sacramento (19-15) gave Memphis one of its three losses inside of FedExForum. The Grizzlies...
Desmond Bane (injury management) out Sunday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, Bane has been ruled out for the first game of 2023 due to "return from injury management" with his a right big toe sprain. Expect him back in action Tuesday night. For now, John Konchar will likely step into a starting role on the wing.
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Grizzlies vs. Kings: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at FedExForum. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.68 points per contest.
Brandon Clarke (hip) won't play Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Clarke was listed doubtful due to left hip soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
Grizzlies too much for Pelicans, 116-101
Ja Morant scored 32 points, and Steven Adams had 21 rebounds and 10 points as the host Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 116-101 on Saturday night. Desmond Bane added 18 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 12 for Memphis. Zion Williamson scored 20...
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Spurs Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.
Luka Doncic, Mavs storm back to edge Rockets
Luka Doncic finished with a game-high 39 points and engineered an 18-point, second-half comeback that allowed the Dallas Mavericks to extend their winning streak to seven games with a 111-106 road victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Doncic missed 16 of 26 shots and 8 of 9 3-pointers, but...
Hornets fall to Lakers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including a high-flying reverse...
Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak
Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
Ja Morant Surprises Fan with Game-Worn Shoes
A young fan cried after Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant gave him game-worn shoes.
