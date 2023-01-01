ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS San Francisco

Forecasters warn of 'brutal,' potentially deadly storm system arriving Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — After experiencing an atmospheric river that soaked Northern California New Year's weekend, Bay Area residents prepared for another, even stronger storm system set to arrive Wednesday that weather forecasters warn could have catastrophic impacts.A new weather system was predicted by afternoon or evening, but the National Weather Service (NWS) said the rain would be modest until the arrival late Tuesday of another strong atmospheric river, a long plume of Pacific Ocean moisture. The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service did not mince words about the approaching atmospheric river, warning it could have catastrophic impacts...
National Weather Force

Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River

National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
WBUR

Rain and snow cause chaos in Northern California

A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California this weekend. The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California. There were also wide-reaching road closures.
The Weather Channel

California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A​t least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
The Associated Press

Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year’s Eve into Sunday morning and the highway remained closed. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Route 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee. Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community of Point Pleasant near Interstate 5, citing imminent and dangerous flooding. Residents of the nearby communities of Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond were told to prepare to leave before more roadways are cut off by rising water and evacuation becomes impossible.
Southern California Weather Force

Final Forecast: Southern Slider System to Move Through Metro Southern California Tonight into Tuesday Morning

A system that of which is called a southern slider here at Southern California Weather Force will move into the region later this evening, the main forecast area overnight tonight, and out of here through Tuesday morning. The system has been given a category of two out of six. A stronger system is expected on Thursday. So, for your forecast, read on for details and see the rain, snow, wind forecast maps …
SFGate

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CBS Sacramento

Flooding prompts evacuation orders in California after New Year's Eve storm

KSBW.com

California crab season finally opens but storm keeps fisherman in port

MONTEREY, Calif. — Commercial crab season opened in California on Saturday, but in Monterey, fishermen were keeping their vessels in port because of the storm. "If it's not one thing, it's another," said Gaspar Catanzaro with Monterey Fish Co. The commercial season opener has been delayed three times this...
