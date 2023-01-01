Read full article on original website
Forecasters warn of 'brutal,' potentially deadly storm system arriving Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — After experiencing an atmospheric river that soaked Northern California New Year's weekend, Bay Area residents prepared for another, even stronger storm system set to arrive Wednesday that weather forecasters warn could have catastrophic impacts.A new weather system was predicted by afternoon or evening, but the National Weather Service (NWS) said the rain would be modest until the arrival late Tuesday of another strong atmospheric river, a long plume of Pacific Ocean moisture. The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service did not mince words about the approaching atmospheric river, warning it could have catastrophic impacts...
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River
National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
Rain and snow cause chaos in Northern California
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California this weekend. The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California. There were also wide-reaching road closures.
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. At least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
California expects another 'atmospheric river' as the meteorological term becomes part of West Coast lexicon
The term, coined in 1994, describes a sort of "river in the sky" and increasingly appears in news stories, academic research and Google searches.
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year’s Eve into Sunday morning and the highway remained closed. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Route 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee. Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community of Point Pleasant near Interstate 5, citing imminent and dangerous flooding. Residents of the nearby communities of Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond were told to prepare to leave before more roadways are cut off by rising water and evacuation becomes impossible.
5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California on New Year’s Day
For the second time in under 14 days, an earthquake has once again hit Northern California. As a result, millions of people dealt with power outages and damages to their homes. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake, which hit the area on New Year’s Day, had...
Final Forecast: Southern Slider System to Move Through Metro Southern California Tonight into Tuesday Morning
A system that of which is called a southern slider here at Southern California Weather Force will move into the region later this evening, the main forecast area overnight tonight, and out of here through Tuesday morning. The system has been given a category of two out of six. A stronger system is expected on Thursday. So, for your forecast, read on for details and see the rain, snow, wind forecast maps …
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
Another Atmospheric River Is Coming; Local Schools Need Reading Volunteers–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 2, 2023
The term “atmospheric river” is fairly new. It was first developed in the 1990s—and we’re going to be hearing the term quite a bit more in California, as yet another atmospheric river is expected to bring more storms later this week. NPR explains:. Atmospheric rivers are...
Flooding prompts evacuation orders in California after New Year's Eve storm
Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year's Eve into Sunday morning and...
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
Heavy rain slams Central and Northern California, leading to widespread road closures and evacuation orders
Heavy rain and extreme flooding is spreading across Central and Northern California, causing major traffic delays, evacuations and power outages.
Northern California Forecast: Timeline for heavier rain on Saturday
Rain intensity is increasing along the California coast and will spread inland through this a.m. Rain will be heavy at times through morning into midday before tapering in the afternoon. The Sierra is expecting a change over from rain to snow. Snow levels will lower from 8,500 feet to roughly...
Storm Watch: 2022 ends on a wet note, while 2023 starts off dry
CALIFORNIA, USA — We knew going into Saturday that it was going to be a wet day. However, the atmospheric river and associated rainfall stalled out as it made landfall Saturday morning and has been very slow to taper off. For this reason, areas across Northern California – from...
California crab season finally opens but storm keeps fisherman in port
MONTEREY, Calif. — Commercial crab season opened in California on Saturday, but in Monterey, fishermen were keeping their vessels in port because of the storm. "If it's not one thing, it's another," said Gaspar Catanzaro with Monterey Fish Co. The commercial season opener has been delayed three times this...
