Hundreds of thousands of Californians were without electricity Sunday, another result of deadly storms that are expected to further drench the state in the coming days. Rain and snow continued Sunday morning from the atmospheric river that arrived Saturday and brought its most intense weather Saturday night. It unleashed high-speed winds that contributed to more than a half-million customers being without power early Sunday, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us - about 4 percent of the 13.1 million customers across California served by utilities that the website tracks. By 1 p.m. Pacific time, the number of outages had fallen to about 338,000.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO