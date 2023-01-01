Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Tera Raid event confirmed for Scarlet and Violet as Go player shows the power of free-to-play
Welcome to the new year, Pokémon fans. If you’re hanging out for interesting news to help you plod along in the first week of 2023, you’re in luck. We’ve got three riveting tidbits in store today—an announcement, an achievement, and an idea. The next Pokémon...
IGN
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Animator Provides an Insight Into the Movie's Innovation Through Visuals
The Spider-Verse series is known for creating waves in the animation genre. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a film that received an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Therefore, Sony Pictures Entertainment have to bring their A-game in order to maintain the level they have created. According to recent reports, it seems they are putting in all the efforts to provide the best possible animation yet.
ComicBook
Pokemon Squishmallows Are Starting to Appear in the Wild
Pokemon is gearing up for another big year in 2023, but right now, it seems fans just have one thing on their minds. Now that the holidays are done, all eyes are on Pokemon and its goodies. From video games to action figures, Pokemon has it all, and it seems like the brand's Squishmallows are finally appearing in the wild.
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho - New Nendoroids Will Arrive Next Year
Yu Yu Hakusho has been missing in action, for the most part, since its anime and manga ended decades ago, with the Spirit Detectives making returns via merchandise and from artwork created by Yoshihiro Togashi. While there hasn't been news on the Shonen series making a return with a new anime and/or a continuation of its manga, new Nendoroids are set to arrive next year that will feature two of the biggest spirit detectives who don't happen to have the name Yusuke Urameshi.
MySanAntonio
What you'll find inside Nintendo's new California theme park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Starting next year, Nintendo fans can step through a life-size warp pipe and enter the Mushroom Kingdom for the first time on American soil. Super Nintendo World, an interactive replica of Nintendo's dynamic lands and characters, will bring its...
Collider
Anime Series That Would Make Good Live-Action Adaptations
If the Netflix adaptation of Cowboy Bebop was a lesson, it was well taken by everyone except Netflix. Live-action One Piece, YuYu Hakusho, and even Death Note crowd the red streamer’s 2023 slate, like a convoy ascending the on-ramp toward a massive pileup. This is the fulfillment of an...
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
Netflix risks losing Wednesday Season 2 to rival platform
Fans might be watching Wednesday Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video instead of Netflix. Wednesday was definitely one of the best series on Netflix in 2022, and it definitely deserves a second season. The final episode of the show did end up opening more mysteries and setting the series for a second season. Hence, it’s […] The post Netflix risks losing Wednesday Season 2 to rival platform appeared first on ClutchPoints.
game-news24.com
ANNO: Mutationem is getting a new little story, costume and weapons so soon that they can snag the new book
The official Twitter account of the action role-playing game ANNO: Mutationem announced that the game’s going to be in a major update soon. Players have new characters, new costumes and exclusive weapons. The details didn’t reveal yet. But fans can expect that announcements soon. In the meantime, 3 new...
Square Enix doubles down on misguided NFT projects in 2023
Square Enix is doubling down on NFT in 2023, the company’s president revealed in his New Year’s Letter for 2023. This echoes the company’s direction set in last year’s letter that caused quite a stir in the gaming community. A yearly tradition for Square Enix President...
How to get Persicaria – Afternoon Nap Projection for free in Neural Cloud
Persicaria is receiving a new Neural Cloud Projection named Afternoon Nap to celebrate the new year! See how you can earn it for free. Dear Professor,This is your first New Year with us in Magrasea. Ever since you came to the Oasis, every day is just brimming with hope and happiness.Professor, please stay by our […] The post How to get Persicaria – Afternoon Nap Projection for free in Neural Cloud appeared first on ClutchPoints.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Dialga VSTAR Gold
After revealing a few leaks, Pokemon TCG Japan released a high-class setVSTAR universe. The Star Wars universe, built in Japan and that sells Japanese products, is the basis for the first three years of the United States-Asset of the Golden Age. As in the prior special sets of the VMAX Climax and Star V, Vixer Universe is generally a reprint set with a large section of Rarest of chase cards. That has emerged after the first one, which we thought was something else, but now it can appear as an only new rarity. Pokemon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are a full-art card with no texture that creates a unique and beautiful scene using Pokemon. They aren’t essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Special Art Rares are the same concept as the V-Size mechanics. This set also includes Special Art Trainers and, for the first time ever, Gold, or even Gold Aged Art vSTARs. You’ll see the end of the game on Pokemon-V and VSTARs. 2023 will be the first phase of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns from the mechanic’s mechanic. Let’s take a look at a Gold alternative from the set today.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Warner Bros. May Reboot ‘Harry Potter’ With New Cast
Geminio! In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, this is the “Doubling Charm” used to duplicate any given object. If rumors are to be believed, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) may be looking to use it on the very franchise it originates from. According to a new report from industry insider Valliant Renegade, WBD wants to reboot the core Harry Potter films with a new cast in the next three-to-five years. The move would come after the company’s high-profile Fantastic Beasts prequels failed with fans, critics, and the box office, resulting in a halt on production of the final two planned entries.
TMZ.com
Original Voice Of 'Pokemon's Ash, Veronica Taylor, 'Hit Hard' By Exit News
Ash Ketchum's 25-year arc in "Pokemon" is coming to an end ... and while it seems like a shock, maybe it's something we all should've seen coming -- at least according to Veronica Taylor, who originally provided the voice for the titular trainer. Veronica tells TMZ ... she was hit...
game-news24.com
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom themed Nintendo Switch leaks ahead of May release
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could Nintendo announce and launch a brand-new console within just five months? (pic: Nintendo) The leaked Nintendo Switch OLED may disprove theories of next year The Legend of Zelda game launching with a new console. Nintendo announced that it was delaying the sequel to The...
