Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaii women’s basketball edges Cal Poly to improve to 2-0 in conference play
Hawaii improved to 2-0 in Big West Conference play on Saturday.
Penn State transfer commits to Hawaii women’s volleyball
Mandi Morioka, a defensive specialist/libero, has committed to join the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball program as a transfer from Penn State. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Hawaii men’s basketball grinds out win over Cal Poly
The Hawaii men's basketball team improved to 2-0 in Big West Conference play and 11-3 overall on Saturday evening.
BYU football player, 22, dies in tragic accident
BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school's football program. He was 22.
Who was BYU football player Sione Veikoso?
SIONE Veikoso died in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, on December 30, 2022. He reportedly passed away after when a 15-foot retaining rock wall behind a home partially collapsed on him. Who was BYU football player Sione Veikoso?. Sione Veikoso began his collegiate career at Arizona...
Former Kailua football star Veikoso killed in tragic wall collapse
Late Friday night, BYU confirmed Sione Veikoso, a former Kailua High School star who plays for the Cougars, died in Friday's wall collapse incident.
A look back at the memorable Hawaii sports moments in 2022
Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year. Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with at least eight people seriously injured by illegal fireworks. Terry Hunter reviews BABYLON. Updated: 19 hours ago.
LIST: Top healthy restaurants to try on Oahu
Trip Advisor ranks the best healthy restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu.
Kailua: Best 8 Places To See The Real Nature Beauty in Kailua, Hawaii
Kailua, Oahu is a beautiful town that combines old and new in a quaint way. Its beautiful beaches and friendly people make it a great destination for a vacation. You can find a wide range of activities to choose from, from water sports to hiking. Tourist Attractions And Nature Beauty...
Bellows Beach in Honolulu reopens after inert ammunition found
A community member turned over inert ammunition found off-base to the Bellows Air Force Station, a spokeswoman said. Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, spokeswoman of the 15th Wing, said the community member turned in several inert, 40-millimeter rounds this morning. Honolulu police were called as a standard protocol because of concurrent jurisdiction,...
Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
Poke By The Pound
High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. For this Terrific Thursday edition of Food 2Go, we’re visiting a food place in Kalihi that serves up fresh fish along with hot dishes. Joining us with all the details on Poke By...
‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
Two-alarm fire in Pearl City extinguished by HFD
2023 is here; but for many first responders, few changes occur with a new year when it comes to keeping our community safe.
HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious
KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a woman struck in Kailua on Monday morning is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of the new year. The crash happened about 5:55 a.m. on Keolu Drive. First responders say an 85-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound when he struck a pedestrian in her...
