Honolulu, HI

The US Sun

Who was BYU football player Sione Veikoso?

SIONE Veikoso died in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, on December 30, 2022. He reportedly passed away after when a 15-foot retaining rock wall behind a home partially collapsed on him. Who was BYU football player Sione Veikoso?. Sione Veikoso began his collegiate career at Arizona...
PROVO, UT
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at the memorable Hawaii sports moments in 2022

Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year. Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with at least eight people seriously injured by illegal fireworks. Terry Hunter reviews BABYLON. Updated: 19 hours ago.
HONOLULU, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Kailua: Best 8 Places To See The Real Nature Beauty in Kailua, Hawaii

Kailua, Oahu is a beautiful town that combines old and new in a quaint way. Its beautiful beaches and friendly people make it a great destination for a vacation. You can find a wide range of activities to choose from, from water sports to hiking. Tourist Attractions And Nature Beauty...
KAILUA, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

Bellows Beach in Honolulu reopens after inert ammunition found

A community member turned over inert ammunition found off-base to the Bellows Air Force Station, a spokeswoman said. Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, spokeswoman of the 15th Wing, said the community member turned in several inert, 40-millimeter rounds this morning. Honolulu police were called as a standard protocol because of concurrent jurisdiction,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii

Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Poke By The Pound

High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. For this Terrific Thursday edition of Food 2Go, we’re visiting a food place in Kalihi that serves up fresh fish along with hot dishes. Joining us with all the details on Poke By...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
KAILUA, HI

