saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
247Sports
Ohio State, C.J. Stroud garner respect from college football media, Kirk Herbstreit after loss to Georgia
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud managed a performance for the ages during Saturday night's College Football Playoff loss to Georgia, a heroic likely end to his career with the Buckeyes that culminated in heartbreaking fashion. Stroud finished with 382 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, including a scoring toss to Emeka Egbuka in the third quarter that many thought would put Georgia away.
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh accepts invite to 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, talks win over Ohio State
One of the stars of Georgia's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal has earned an additional opportunity to showcase his ability to NFL scouts. The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced Monday evening that running back Kenny McIntosh has officially accepted his invitation to the game. McIntosh finished with 126 yards on 10 touches in the Peach Bowl, second-most in the game to Arian Smith's 129 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown catch.
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
Ohio State Defensive End Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A veteran Ohio State defensive lineman has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, is in the portal, per On3's Matt Zenitz. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2023. A Spring Valley (N.Y.) native, Jean-Baptiste registered...
Report: Ohio State Is Losing Key Staffer Following Playoff loss
Ryan Day will have to reshuffle his coaching staff if the latest report is true. According to FootballScoop, a key Ohio State staffer is leaving the program for a promotion. That staffer is Matt Guerrieri. Guerrieri is a fast-rising coach in the college football world. He spent the 2022 ...
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
saturdaytradition.com
Steele Chambers fights back emotions discussing Ohio State's 2022 season: 'I love these guys'
Steele Chambers gave his all in the College Football Playoff 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Chambers was a part of a Buckeyes’ defense that held their own up until the last quarter of the game as the team lost 42-41 on a heartbreaking missed 50-yard field goal.
Ohio State's Javontae Jean-Baptiste enters transfer portal
The transfer portal activity is heating up for Ohio State. After the Buckeyes lost to Georgia by one point in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve, the Scarlet and Gray's season is done and players are making their decisions on their future. On Monday evening, graduate year...
Ohio State loses to Georgia postgame: What a 42-41 heartbreaker means for the Buckeyes -- Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are ringing in the New Year in the wee hours after Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The guys focus on three main...
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Steve Says: Answering the questions after OSU's tough semifinal loss to Georgia
ATLANTA – It was a bitter pill for Ohio State to swallow late Saturday night as No. 1 Georgia rallied from down 14 points in the fourth quarter to hand No. 4 Ohio State a 42-41 defeat in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Prior...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
Eleven Warriors
A Hard-Fought Game That Inevitably Was Lost by the Defense
In a sense, it's understandable why an Ohio State fan would be shocked/upset/angry/etc. at the outcome of the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had the defending champs on the ropes for most of the game, and Georgia's last minute comeback to win is an emotional backbreaker. If, of course, you didn't...
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star 2024 DL out of Atlanta, names 3 SEC teams among top 13
Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Atlanta, could very well be headed to the Southeastern Conference. Brown-Shuler recently released his top 13 programs as he continues to narrow his search, including South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado State, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon and Virginia Tech.
Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video
A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
Georgia, TCU in College Football Playoff National Championship Game brings intrigue in eyes of media members
The stage is set for Georgia and TCU to match up in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game next Monday, following two exhilarating finishes for Saturday's semifinal games. The top-seeded and unbeaten Bulldogs erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Ohio State while the Horned Frogs held off Michigan, 51-45, in a wild finish at the Fiesta Bowl.
247Sports
